Paleface Swiss Announce New EP With 'Let Me Sleep' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Following the surprise drop of their recent single, "Instrument of War" feat. Stick To Your Gun, Switzerland's heaviest export Paleface Swiss return today with the announcement of The Wilted EP, scheduled for release on January 2nd, 2026.

The band have also unveiled brand new banger, "Let Me Sleep" along with its accompanying music video, which will join "Instrument of War" and 3 further unreleased tracks to round out the new EP.

A visceral scream from the threshold of exhaustion and fear, "Let Me Sleep" drills into frontman Marc "Zelli" Zellweger's spiraling struggles with insomnia and the mental fractures left in the wake of relentless touring. The track anchors a new era for the band, one that picks up where their critically-acclaimed, highest-charting-to-date album Cursed left off and digs deeper into the psychological and emotional terrain that followed.

"Do you know the feeling when you want to sleep but your head doesn't allow it-maybe because you fear your dreams?" Zelli asks. "Or do my dreams fear me? Sleep is so important to me, but sometimes my mind just won't let me."

Musically, the track is classic Paleface Swiss: punishing breakdowns, cinematic scope, and a pulse of vulnerability beneath the weight. The video, inspired by Slender Man and Hellraiser, blurs the line between dream state and waking dread and offers yet another unsettling, high-concept entry in the band's expanding visual universe.

The Wilted EP was born in the aftermath of relentless momentum. Written across months of mostly-sold-out touring through Europe, the U.S., and Australia, it traces the burnout, emotional collapse, and uneasy regrowth that comes in the wake of releasing a life-alteringly successful album and trying to learn how to navigate the aftermath. If Cursed documented the breaking point, The Wilted EP lingers in what comes after. The hollow quiet, the spiraling mind, the fragile attempts to maintain forward motion and continue to rise.

Its visual identity continues the band's symbolic language of flowers: blooms that were once vivid when featured on the Cursed album artwork, are now curled and brittle. An unflinching depiction of decay and disintegration.

