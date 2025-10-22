Parcels Rock Tiny Desk Concert

(The Oriel Company) Parcels unveil their debut performance on NPR's Tiny Desk. The band showcases stunning stripped-back versions of both new songs from their newest album LOVED, released September 12th, as well as fan-favorite singles.

The Tiny Desk concert features the band performing the following: Leaveyourlove (chorus), Tieduprightnow, Ifyoucall, Yougotmefeeling, Gamesofluck and Finallyover.

Parcels perform masterfully-arranged versions of "Ifyoucall," "Yougotmefeeling," "Leaveyourlove," and "Finallyover," from their new album LOVED - their latest, highly praised record that has cemented them as one of the generation's most compelling indie-pop acts. They kick off the set with their beloved hit "Tieduprightnow," while their 2016 single "Gamesofluck" serves as the penultimate song of their Tiny Desk performance.

The performance comes in the midst of a massive world tour, following the band's headline shows at Red Rocks, the Kia Forum, and the Greek Theatre. Parcels will be touring North America through October, with a show at New York's Forest Hills Stadium on October 24. The Australian-born, Berlin-based group have become synonymous with a tremendous live show, hailed as "the best of the best when it comes to live bands" by Consequence, who included LOVED as one of their favorite albums of September 2025.

