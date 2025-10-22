Rising Country Star Tyce Delk Shares 'Adaline' Visualizer To Announce New EP

Rising country star Tyce Delk announced the release of his debut EP Enough Ain't Enough on November 14 via River House Artists. Grounded in Delk's New Mexico roots with Western swing touches and radio-ready hooks, Enough Ain't Enough pairs high-energy country stompers with tender ballads that showcase his rich, emotive voice.

Along with the announcement, Delk has shared the music video for "Adaline," his hit debut single released over the summer which surpassed one million streams in the first week.

"Getting to do this video for Adaline was so much fun," Delk says. "I always wanted to use one of my Grandad's classic cars in a video and it worked out perfectly. New Mexico has the best sights for it too." On the EP, Delk adds, "I am proud of this project and thankful for everyone who played a part. It's been a dream of mine to pump out good music and the listeners make that possible. The songs on the EP are hopefully ones that people can listen to and relate to. I am thankful and blessed!"

Enough Ain't Enough features recently released singles "As Long As I Got You" and "Can't Recall," the latter of which was praised by Country Central saying, "Every so often, country music is graced with a voice capable of carrying immense emotion in a single note. Tyce Delk is quickly carving out his place amongst country's most compelling new voices. His voice carries a rich, full quality that feels soaked in emotion, often telling half the story with just the ache in his vocals.... With just two songs out, Tyce Delk has already positioned himself as one of country music's most promising new voices, and it's clear this is only the beginning for him."

Rooted deeply in Eastern New Mexico agriculture and tradition, Delk is a fourth-generation farmer, rancher, and musician whose soulful storytelling springs from a lifetime of wide-open skies and family heritage. Growing up amidst the rhythms of crops and cattle, and the melodies of swing-era music passed down through generations, Tyce's artistic identity is steeped in generational legacy.

Delk has a number of headline tour dates coming up with some select dates opening for Hudson Westbrook. See full list and details below.

Tour Dates:

October 23 - Tulsa, OK | Mercury Lounge

October 24 - Stephenville, TX | Twisted J

October 25 - Jarrell, TX | Cactus and Cantina Coffeehouse

October 31 - Little Rock, AR | First Security Amphitheater (Supporting Hudson Westbrook)

November 6 - Conroe, TX | The Table

November 14 - El Paso, TX | Lowbrow Palace

November 15 - Christoval, TX | Cooper's BBQ Live!

November 30 - Johnson City, TX | Farmhouse Winery

December 13 - Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (Supporting Hudson Westbrook)

December 30-31 - Tulsa, Oklahoma | Cain's Ballroom (Supporting Hudson Westbrook)

Related Stories

Tyce Delk Delivers New Love Song 'As Long As I Got You'

News > Tyce Delk