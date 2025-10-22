Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops

(Live Nation) RUSH Co-Founders Geddy Lee [bass, keys, vocals] and Alex Lifeson [guitar, vocals] today announce second dates on all 17 cities of the second leg of their 2026 Fifty Something headline tour due to incredible demand.
They have also confirmed a second Mexico City show on June 20th. The tour, in celebration of RUSH's music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, has added a second date in cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle, Vancouver, and more.
The band shares in a new video, "we are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we're going back on tour. I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are and the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles. It's been very heartwarming, and I know that she's very appreciative of that. We're even more excited to get back on stage and play with her and to go through the plethora of songs that we're planning." These shows mark the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together in eleven years since the finale of RUSH's R40 Tour on August 1, 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, bringing it full circle with a return to the Forum to embark upon these special shows.
RUSH will perform multiple shows in cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning June 7, 2026 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. These special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.
For Fifty Something, Lee and Lifeson will be accompanied by German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles, who has performed as Jeff Beck's drummer for over 60 shows and has released four solo albums.
TOUR DATES
Sun Jun 07 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Tue Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Thu Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 13 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Thu Jun 18 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes
Wed Jun 24 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Fri Jun 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Sun Jun 28 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Tue Jun 30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Thu Jul 16 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Sat Jul 18 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Mon Jul 20 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Wed Jul 22 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Tue Jul 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Thu Jul 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Sat Aug 01 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Mon Aug 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Sun Aug 09 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Tue Aug 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Thu Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena
Sun Aug 23 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 26 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Wed Sept 2 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Fri Sept 4 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat Sept 12 Boston, MA TD Garden
Mon Sept 14 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thu Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT
Sat Sep 19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT
Wed Sept 23 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
Fri Sept 25 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
Mon Oct 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Wed Oct 7 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Sat Oct 10 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Oct 12 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Oct 15 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Sat Oct 17 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Sun Oct 25 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
Tues Oct 27 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
Fri Oct 30 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun Nov 1 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Thu Nov 5 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
Sat Nov 7 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
Mon Nov 9 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena
Wed Nov 11 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena
Fri Nov 20 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Sun Nov 22 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Wed Nov 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri Nov 27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Tue Dec 1 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
Thu Dec 3 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
Thu Dec 10 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Sat Dec 12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Tue Dec 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 17 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Big Time Rush Add New Leg To In Real Life Worldwide Tour
Rush Add 17 New Cities To Reunion Tour
Rush Add More Dates To Fifty Something Reunion Tour
Rush Reuniting For Fifty Something 2026 Tour
Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP- Ima Robot Returns- Depeche Mode- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children
Bon Jovi Making Live Return With Global Tour Dates
State Champs Reveal Around The World And Back Anniversary Tour Dates
Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP
Watch Dayseeker 'Crawl Back To My Coffin' Video
Ethan Daniel Davidson Recruits Duane Betts For 'Not Breaking Hearts'
Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops
Ima Robot Share 'Search And Destroy' From Long Lost Album
Gatsbys American Dream Return With Chyron