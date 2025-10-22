Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops

(Live Nation) RUSH Co-Founders Geddy Lee [bass, keys, vocals] and Alex Lifeson [guitar, vocals] today announce second dates on all 17 cities of the second leg of their 2026 Fifty Something headline tour due to incredible demand.

They have also confirmed a second Mexico City show on June 20th. The tour, in celebration of RUSH's music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, has added a second date in cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle, Vancouver, and more.

The band shares in a new video, "we are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we're going back on tour. I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are and the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles. It's been very heartwarming, and I know that she's very appreciative of that. We're even more excited to get back on stage and play with her and to go through the plethora of songs that we're planning." These shows mark the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together in eleven years since the finale of RUSH's R40 Tour on August 1, 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, bringing it full circle with a return to the Forum to embark upon these special shows.

RUSH will perform multiple shows in cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning June 7, 2026 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. These special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

For Fifty Something, Lee and Lifeson will be accompanied by German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles, who has performed as Jeff Beck's drummer for over 60 shows and has released four solo albums.

TOUR DATES

Sun Jun 07 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 13 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 18 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Jun 24 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 28 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 16 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Sat Jul 18 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Mon Jul 20 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 22 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 01 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Mon Aug 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 09 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Tue Aug 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sun Aug 23 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 26 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Wed Sept 2 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Fri Sept 4 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat Sept 12 Boston, MA TD Garden

Mon Sept 14 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thu Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT

Sat Sep 19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT

Wed Sept 23 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

Fri Sept 25 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

Mon Oct 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wed Oct 7 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sat Oct 10 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Oct 12 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Oct 15 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Sat Oct 17 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Sun Oct 25 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

Tues Oct 27 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

Fri Oct 30 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Nov 1 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Thu Nov 5 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

Sat Nov 7 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

Mon Nov 9 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

Wed Nov 11 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

Fri Nov 20 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Sun Nov 22 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Wed Nov 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Fri Nov 27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tue Dec 1 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

Thu Dec 3 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

Thu Dec 10 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sat Dec 12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Tue Dec 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 17 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

