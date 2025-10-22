.

Slash Shares 'Crossroads' From Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

By Prime PR | Published: October 22, 2025
(Prime PR) As Slash gears up for the release of Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival-an electrifying Blues-filled live album and concert film-fans can now dive into the latest single "Crossroads (Live)".

Raw, unfiltered, and steeped in the spirit of the Delta blues, the track captures Slash and his Blues Ball band in their element. Their take on Robert Johnson's classic honors its roots while giving it an edge, driven by Slash's signature guitar tone and the band's soulful groove. Recorded live at the Mission Ballroom, it's a performance that pays respect to one of the most iconic blues songs ever written, while making it entirely their own.

"Crossroads (Live)" follows the recent release of the first single, "Oh Well (Live)," out now. On the track, Slash takes the Fleetwood Mac classic and transforms it into a searing live experience, channeling Peter Green's blues roots while unleashing his own signature firepower. Backed by his Blues Ball band, Slash delivers a performance that feels both timeless and fiercely alive.

Due out worldwide on Friday, November 7 via earMusic, on Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, Slash brings his love for the Blues, and his original musical roots to the foreground as his formidable ensemble known as Slash's Blues Ball delivers a gritty, soulful set paying homage to the legends who shaped rock and blues. View all album and vinyl packages, available now here.

