State Champs Reveal Around The World And Back Anniversary Tour Dates

(Big Picture Media) It's been 10 years since the Albany-raised pop-punk band State Champs released their iconic sophomore album Around The World And Back. To celebrate the band just announced eight headlining shows for 2026 across the US. Each show date will feature a few special guests, including Cartel, Origami Angel, Real Friends, Driveways, Harrison Gordon, Broadside, Just Friends, with more to be announced.

Exclusive vinyl variants of the record are also available to pre-order now. It will include refreshed packaging and four cover songs of "Stitches", "Stay The Night," "The Sharpest Lives," and "Welcome To Paradise." This will be the first time all these songs will live together on the same vinyl.

The band shared their sentiments on the anniversary and tour: "When we wrote this record, we were just kids still living at home. Now, we're dads, husbands, and have homes of our own. This record laid the groundwork for all our future success, and we will be forever grateful to it. And to you, the listener. Thank you so very much for providing us this life. Come celebrate this record with us. Only 8 shows this January & February alongside some incredible friends. We knew we had to do it up big for ATWAB, she deserves it!"

Around The World And Back features some of the State Champs most streamed songs to date including "Secrets" and "All You Are Is History." In it's first month of release, the album reached number 30 on the US Billboard Top 200 albums chart and cemented itself as one of the most influential pop punk albums of the 2010's.

These tour announcements come just after the band released their latest single and music video for "Common Sense," via Pure Noise Records. It's a punchy, high-energy track that's packed with the band's signature catchy hooks and dynamic guitars, while showcasing a heavier side to their evolving sound.

This is the first song the band has put out since their self-titled record came out in November 2024. The album marked a new chapter for the band, showcasing their evolution while staying true to their roots. It featured hit singles including "Light Blue," "Too Late To Say," and "Silver Cloud." The album received praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, AltPress, Rock Sound and New Noise Magazine, admiring its blend of nostalgic Warped Tour-era energy and modern pop punk sounds. It cemented them as torchbearers on the scene and is one of the band's most celebrated albums to date.

In addition to their new 2026 tour, the band will be hitting the road this fall for a small run of intimate shows with special guests Stateside and Super Sometimes.

2025 State Champs North America Tour Dates

November 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache - Low Tickets

November 4 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's - SOLD OUT

November 5 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups - SOLD OUT

November 7 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents - SOLD OUT

November 8 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall - SOLD OUT

November 9 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground - SOLD OUT

November 12 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar - SOLD OUT

November 13 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club - Low Tickets

November 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*

November 16 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*

2026 State Champs North America Tour Dates

January 2026 - Miami, FL - Emos Not Dead Cruise*

January 9 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

January 10 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

January 11 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

January 13 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

January 16 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

January 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

January 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

February 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

*Music Festival Date

