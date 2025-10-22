The Bones of J.R. Jones Expands Radio Waves' LP

Following his network television debut on CBS Saturday Morning last month, the New York-based artist The Bones of J.R. Jones has released a deluxe edition of his critically-acclaimed new album Radio Waves as he embarks on a west coast tour that kicks off tonight in Sacramento, CA. The deluxe release adds demos, alternate takes, B sides, and 4 live performances from his recent performance at New York's Le Poisson Rouge.

Jonathon Linaberry explains, "Radio Waves Deluxe is a compilation of demos, different takes, live versions, and B sides. As a listener I always enjoy seeing the 'could have beens' when it comes to a record. It's like sneaking a peak at someone's creative process, which could be embarrassing or yield some inspiring insight into creation. Either way it's something fun."

About the new take of the album highlight "Drive," he adds, "'Drive Deluxe -1982' is a reimagining of the track 'Drive.' It plays heavy on the CS-80 synth and programmed Linn drum. Not to be taken too seriously, but more of an exploration for myself to see where this song could have ended up - and I suppose I thought it entertaining enough to share. I can't stand to think of music as a static thing. It is in itself kinetic and so I am always baffled when people adhere to one singular thought when it comes to a song. It should be ever changing and a recording just happens to capture a song in that one fleeting moment." Stream the new deluxe album here

Last month, The Bones of J.R. Jones made his network television debut on CBS Saturday Morning, performing "Shameless" and "Savages" from his critically acclaimed new album as well as fan favorite "Stay Wild" from his 2021 EP A Celebration. Radio Waves has garnered praise from FLOOD, BrooklynVegan, Magnet Magazine, Americana UK, Folk Alley and Holler, who described the new music as "Falling somewhere between the widescreen Americana of Roy Orbison and the spare, clean-limbed moody alt-rock of The National."

Produced by GRAMMY-winner Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Bahamas), Radio Waves marks Jonathon Linaberry's first time working with an outside producer as he tells his own coming-of-age story, excavating the past with equal parts nostalgia and curiosity over a lo-fi '80s and '90s soundscape.

The Bones of J.R. Jones' west coast tour kicks off tonight in Sacramento, CA followed by performances in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver and more.

Tour Dates:

10/22 - Sacramento, CA - The Scarlet Room

10/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

10/24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley

10/25 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

10/28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

10/30 - Venice, CA - The Venice West

10/31 - Venice, CA - The Venice West

12/11 - Fort Collins, CO- Washington's

12/12 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

