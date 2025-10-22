Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP

(NLM) Vampire Weekend have revealed the contents of their Frog on the Bass Drum, Volume 3 package and it's their most exquisite one to date: Weekend At The Garden, a limited edition double LP recorded live at Madison Square Garden over the course of their landmark sold out two-in-one-weekend performances in October 2024.

Disc 1 will contain songs recorded during the Saturday night show, while Disc 2 will contain performances from the Sunday Matinee. Full tracklist is as follows: Disc 1: Ice Cream Piano - Sympathy -> New Dorp, New York - White Sky - Scenes from an Italian Restaurant - Walcott → Flower Moon (Saturday Night Version) and Disc 2: Bryn - Connect - Pravda - Diplomat's Son - Mary Boone - Request Zone: Seinfeld Theme, Monster Mash Theme From New York, New York - Worship You -> Ya Hey

Frog on the Bass Drum is Vampire Weekend's vinyl only live series. Volume 1, Live In Minneapolis contained a 10-minute cover of Bob Dylan's "Jokerman", volume 2: Una Notte A Milano (live from Milan) contained a double version of "Bambina." As always, the LPs are pressed by Third Man Records, and are limited in number. Weekend at The Garden will be limited to 3,000. Frog on the Bass Drum subscribers will also be treated to a limited edition pennant flag and the newest issue of "The Quarterly Report," personally written by the band.

Vampire Weekend's doubleheader at Madison Square Garden was part of the massive Only God Was Above Us tour, which saw 38,000 tickets sold at MSG alone over one night and one matinee show. The tour launched in Austin under an eclipsed sky and was hailed by the Austin Chronicle as "a pummeling 2-hour set," by the Austin American Statesman as "Remarkable" and Austin Monthly as "a memorable two-hour show permanently etched in our brains." Accolades from the tour went on from there: "awe-inspiring" (Variety), "Phenomenal" (Dallas Observer), "Among the live greats" (Uproxx), "Excellent" (Lincoln Star Journal), "Meticulous" (St. Louis Dispatch), "Epic" (Chicago Sun Times), "rock's most consistently evolving, clever and entertaining bands of the 21st century... positively pristine" (Minneapolis Star Tribune), and "one of the best Milwaukee shows of the year" (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)... But all roads led to the city where Vampire Weekend was formed and found inspiration for the stunning Only God Was Above Us: New York City. Such a revered and reverent album needed a hallowed venue, the incomparable Madison Square Garden. Find more details here

Related Stories

Vampire Weekend Announce North American Tour Dates

Vampire Weekend Returned With First New Music In Five Years (2024 In Review)

Watch Vampire Weekend's New 'Vampire Campfire' Podcast Episode

Goose And Vampire Weekend Share Epic 'Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa' Jam

News > Vampire Weekend