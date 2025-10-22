Watch Ben Reilly's 'Bulletproof' Video

.

10-22-2025
Brooklyn emcee Ben Reilly shares his latest music video "Bulletproof," a visual journey exploring resilience, loyalty, and the weight of personal responsibility.

Told through the perspective of his alter ego, Heroman, the video delves into the challenges of protecting loved ones while facing one's own vulnerabilities, combining sharp lyricism with imagery to create a story that is introspective and powerful.

In the music video, Ben Reilly moves swiftly through an array of bullets in a darkened space under a spotlight, visually reflecting the isolation and pressure that come with leadership, loyalty, and personal accountability. Through the vivid imagery and sharp lyricism, it reflects the challenges of staying true in a world that often values transactions over trust.

"Bulletproof" continues Ben Reilly's creative momentum following the success of "Don't Lose The Plot!" and the "Walk...Before You Fly!" video. Together, these releases offer a preview of his upcoming 15-track album SAVE!, which blends innovative production with vivid imagery. SAVE! acts as a personal superhero narrative, exploring themes of resilience, responsibility, loyalty, and self-discovery, highlighting Ben's growth as both an artist and a storyteller.

With "Bulletproof" and the upcoming SAVE! album, Ben Reilly invites listeners into a world where music and visuals combine into experiences that stay with you long after the first listen.

News > Ben Reilly

