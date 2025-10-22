Watch David Guetta, Teddy Swims, & Tones And I's 'Gone Gone Gone' Video

GRAMMY-winning hitmaker and global dance music icon David Guetta, multi-platinum artist Teddy Swims, and record-breaking pop sensation Tones And I follow up their acclaimed single "Gone Gone Gone," which was released on October 10th, with the debut of its official music video, out now via Warner Records.
The blockbuster collaboration opens on house keys and misty atmosphere before exploding into a riot of shuffling drums, golden sax, and searing strings. Teddy Swims sets the tone with his unmistakable, dynamic voice: "We were fire, impossible to tame / Like oil in the ocean, no way to put out the flame." Tones And I matches his emotional intensity as she belts out her side of the story: "Had a good bad lovin' in my heart / And now I need a sequel to the movie that we made." As choral vocals swell, they soar on the massive chorus: "I only want you when you're gone, gone gone / Playing like we're done, done, done / I love your game, drive me insane."
Blending Guetta's signature energy with a more soulful edge, the DJ adds that there was "a little bit of magic in that" as the collaboration with Tones and Teddy came together and he couldn't be happier as both of them have the "most amazing, soulful voices on the planet right now".
