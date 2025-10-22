Watch Dayseeker 'Crawl Back To My Coffin' Video

(Atom Splitter) Southern California's Dayseeker have shared the epic and cinematic video for "Crawl Back to My Coffin," the latest single from their new album Creature In the Black Night. The album arrives on Friday, October 24 via Spinefarm.

"'Crawl Back To My Coffin' is a metaphor for love that hurts you when you're guarded and causes your walls to go up even further," says Rory Rodriguez. "The excitement in meeting someone new when you're 'dead' and feeling like they bring you back to life only to feel pain and wish you had never left your grave at the end of it."

The accompanying, utterly gorgeous, and darkly romantic visual feels like a mini movie. The action unfolds, appropriately, in a graveyard. It's as though you're outside the gates of the cemetery, watching the story move.

Produced by Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox, Silent Planet) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Lorna Shore), the album is Dayseeker's most immersive and intentional record to date - eerie, cinematic, and threaded with a dark (and sexy) emotional current.

In other Dayseeker news, the album's lead single "Pale Moonlight" has landed at No. 9 - and it continues to climb - on the radio charts, marking the band's first-ever Top 10 track.

While not a concept album in the traditional sense, Creature in the Black Night exhibits thematic cohesion, from its shadowy visual identity, Grim Reaper iconography, and ominous atmosphere, to how its songs unfold like chapters. "There's a horror-inspired vibe that took hold early on," Rodriguez explains. "It wasn't planned. But once it started showing up in the songs, we leaned into it."

Fans expecting a sorrowful descent into depression might be surprised - Creature In The Black Night has sharper edges, heavier riffs, and a newfound sense of clarity. "There was this idea that we'd get more and more commercial over time," Rodriguez says. "But I think the opposite happened - we're riffing more, I'm screaming more. And it feels good. It feels honest."

