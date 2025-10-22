Winter Andrews Delivers New Epic 'Across The Snow'

Following the cinematic devastation of "Babel," multi-hyphenate artist Winter Andrews unveils his next emotional knockout, "Across The Snow," a towering, orchestral reckoning with love at its most brutal. Featured on his debut EP 'til the moon fades away, out November 21, the track solidifies Andrews as one of indie music's most haunting and compelling new voices.

Known for his darkly emotive roles on Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family, Law & Order: SVU, and Criminal Minds: Evolution, Andrews brings the same intensity to his music: A blend of mythic lyricism, cinematic scale, and deep personal excavation.

The epic "Across The Snow" marks the end of a deep and painful love. Grammy-nominated composer Matt Combs (Dan Auerbach, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges) again provides a heavenly, momentum-filled counterpoint to Winter's emphatic, gnawing pleas for tenderness. "This was about my most impactful relationship - it was incredibly intense and difficult, with endless fighting," Winter says. "Ultimately, it's about a lover who's abandoned your love, and who vacillates between extreme cold and scathing rage."

'til the moon fades away, conjures and captivates in equal measure, with each song playing like a series of cinematic vignettes, each track grounded in deep-seated truths, filtered through otherworldly surrealism. Winter is offering more than a collection of songs on his 6-track EP - he's building a mythology. Giving voice to the dreamers, the mourners, and the ones who keep loving even after the fire. He takes us on a journey of melancholia and shadowed desires, from fresh limerence to the collapse of lovers' devotion. Through this haunted house, we follow him in the darkness from door to door, trusting him to lead us to the memories behind each one.

"In the end," Andrews says, "these songs are really just prayers for beauty, for truth, for something to hold onto. Even when it hurts."

Two days before the release of his debut EP, Winter will be performing at We Found New Music's showcase at Hotel Ziggy on November 19 in Los Angeles. Tickets are free, and a link to RSVP can be found here.

