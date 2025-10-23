5 Seconds of Summer Launching Everyone's A Star World Tour

(Live Nation) 5 Seconds of Summer have announced the 'Everyone's A Star!' world tour. The tour will kick off in March with a European and UK leg running through May, followed by U.S. dates from May to August including shows at New York City's famed venue Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. The tour will conclude in the band's home country of Australia next fall.
General on-sale begins on Friday, October 31 at 10am local time. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.
Alongside today's announcement of the Live Nation promoted tour, the band releases the highly anticipated single, "Telephone Busy" off their forthcoming album EVERYONE'S A STAR! out November 14th. "Telephone Busy" follows their most recent release, "Boyband" which served as an ode to their fans and a playful nod to the label that's followed them throughout their career.
EVERYONE'S A STAR! TOUR
EUROPE / UK
Thu Mar 26 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena
Fri Mar 27 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Mon Mar 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Tue Mar 31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Thu Apr 02 - London, UK - The O2
Sat Apr 04 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live
Sun Apr 05 - Cardiff, UK - International Arena
Tue Apr 07 - Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome (Sportpaleis)
Wed Apr 08 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Fri Apr 10 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Mon Apr 13 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Tue Apr 14 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
Thu Apr 16 - Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena
Sat Apr 18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
Sun Apr 19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
Tue Apr 21 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Wed Apr 22 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
Fri Apr 24 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome
Sat Apr 25 - Graz, Austria - Stadthalle
Mon Apr 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
Tue Apr 28 - Milan, Italy - Forum Black Box
Thu Apr 30 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
Fri May 01 - Valencia, Spain - Roig Arena
Sun May 03 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
NORTH AMERICA
Fri May 29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun May 31 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
Tue Jun 02 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
Wed Jun 03 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Fri Jun 05 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Jun 07 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Tue Jun 09 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
Thu Jun 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sat Jun 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Tue Jun 16 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Wed Jun 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Fri Jun 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sun Jun 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Tue Jun 23 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Fri Jun 26 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sat Jun 27 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Tue Jun 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Thu Jul 02 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 04 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 07 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Thu Jul 09 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Sat Jul 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Wed Jul 22 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Fri Jul 24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Mon Jul 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Wed Jul 29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater
Wed Aug 05 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Thu Aug 06 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Aug 08 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 09 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Wed Aug 12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Fri Aug 14 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Aug 15 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Aug 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Thu Aug 20 - Kansas City, MO - TBA
Sat Aug 22 - Denver, CO - Junkyard
Wed Aug 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 28 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND
Sat Oct 24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
Wed Oct 28 - Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage
Fri Oct 30 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Mon Nov 02 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Fri Nov 06 - Perth, Australia - Kings Park
