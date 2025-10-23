Andrea Vasquez Continues Breakout Year With 'Everything I Wish I Did' Video

Andrea Vasquez, one of country music's most promising new artists, continues her breakout year with the release of the official music video for her latest single, Everything I Wish I Did. The video follows the success of her EP Release Showcase at Soho House Nashville last week and the launch of her brand-new EP, EL Camino.

Directed by Oceanna (Oceanna Films), the video captures Andrea performing live with her full band at one of Nashville's iconic neighborhood bars, The Centennial. Surrounded by friends and fans, the visual embodies the song's playful "what if" theme, imagining all the bold, fiery moves you wish you'd made to your ex instead of quietly walking away.

"We wanted the video to feel like one big jam session with friends - nothing staged, just pure energy and fun," says Andrea. "Shooting in a bar gave it that laid-back, real-life country song vibe, and I love how it turned out. It's exactly what I envisioned and I can't wait for everyone to see it.

A breakup anthem with bite, Everything I Wish I Did (co-written by Andrea Vasquez, Bailey Morgan, and Dallas Jack; Produced by Jason Bobo) flips the script on post-breakup regret. Instead of wallowing, the track embraces hindsight sass and energy, echoing the bold spirit of iconic revenge anthems like Before He Cheats and Kerosene. The single is featured on Andrea's new EP, El Camino, a six-track project that includes fan-favorite singles with two brand-new songs, showcasing her fearless artistry while fusing cultural heritage, fearless storytelling, and undeniable country grit that is all her own.

Over the past year, she has built an impressive resume with features in Billboard, Grammy, Music Row Magazine, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, and more. Most recently, Andrea appeared on Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer on Apple Music to talk about her evolving sound, the stories behind the songs, The Country Latin Association, and more. She was also named by Grammy.com one of "10 Latina Country Artists To Know Now." She has received airplay on Apple Music's The Ty Bentli Show, and her release Moving Target premiered on WSM Radio. Andrea was named one of Apple Music's Class of Color Me Country, and her videos for Waste of Gas and Moving Target landed on CMT Music's 12 Pack Countdown. She performed at CMA Music Festival and also hosted a panel on CMA's Close Up Stage. Her podcast, "Latina in Nashville," a production of the Country Latin Association and Angie K, is available on all podcast platforms and highlights the stories of country artists with Latin and Hispanic roots from around the world.

