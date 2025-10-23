Just Jayne Share 'Climate Change' Video

Country-pop trio Just Jayne share their euphoric new single and video "Climate Change." The head-over-heels anthem appears on the official soundtrack to Netflix's Emmy-nominated rom-com "Nobody Wants This," joining a star-studded tracklist including country hitmakers like Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, and more.

Lit up in their luminous harmonies, "Climate Change" marks a bold new direction for Just Jayne (a Nashville-based outfit made up of singer/songwriters Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele, and Rachel Wiggins). In a major shift from the heavy-hearted mood of songs like "Breathe" (an August release that landed on Holler's "Best New Country" playlist), the fun-loving track speaks to the strange phenomenon of a longtime friendship suddenly sparking serious attraction.

"Mercury is rising and it's in retrograde - that's hot!" say Just Jayne. "We couldn't be more excited that 'Climate Change' is part of the 'Nobody Wants This' soundtrack with some of our favorite artists."

Produced by Johnny Simpson (Jonas Brothers, Tori Kelly), "Climate Change" hits the ground running with a gorgeous surge of fast-pounding beats as Just Jayne paint the picture of an unexpected infatuation ("It was supposed to be one drink (one drink) / With an old friend (old friend) / But it's like I've never seen you before / Sayin' 'nice to see you again'"). With its classic girl-group vocal turns and irresistibly sticky melodies, the track takes on a breathless intensity at the pre-chorus ("Have you always had hazel eyes? / Tattoos under your shirt, oh my / Have you always been just my type?"). Co-written by Steele, Simpson, Cole Miracle, and Maya J'An Brown, "Climate Change" simultaneously captures the thrill of a new crush and the pain of getting friend-zoned, reaching a glorious frenzy at its refrain ("I'm burnin' up / You're callin' me friend / Breakin' my heart / Without breaking a sweat / You're not even tryin' / You're makin' the climate change / When did you get so hot (hot, hot)").

Directed by Kate Bowling, the video for "Climate Change" casts Edwards, Steele, and Wiggins as the co-anchors on a news program called "Just Jayne News." Thanks to its ingenious use of green-screening, the undeniably charming visual soon finds the trio thrown into some wild weather, including tornados, blizzards, lightning storms, and raging hurricanes. Threaded with a bit of playful choreography, "Climate Change" perfectly spotlights the giddy camaraderie at the heart of Just Jayne.

