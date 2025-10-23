Miguel Celebrates His Birthday With CAOS

GRAMMY Award-winning artist and cultural provocateur Miguel releases his fifth studio album, CAOS - his most unflinching and genre-bending body of work to date - out now via ByStorm Entertainment / RCA Records.

Released on Miguel's birthday, the album marks a renewal - both personal and creative - and a powerful new chapter in his two-decade career. Across twelve tracks, CAOS moves through rupture and rebirth - a study in transformation. Sonically, Miguel architects the collision of grunge, R&B, industrial rock, and Afro-Latin rhythms, channeling both aggression and intimacy. The throughline is intention, not perfection.

Accompanying the album's release is a feverish video for "RIP," a visceral portrait of avoidant hedonism - where chaos masquerades as freedom. Since announcing CAOS in September with its explosive title track, Miguel has unveiled a streak of songs that each explore a different facet of change: the defiance of "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)," the haunting restlessness of "El Pleito," and the tenderness of "Angel's Song," dedicated to his son on his first birthday.

CAOS has already extended its reach far beyond the music. Through S1C - his creative incubator and brand platform built to empower multi-hyphenate talent across the Black, Brown, and Latin diaspora - Miguel has broken convention by releasing music directly to his fans via S1C.LA, cultivating an ecosystem of creative equity. This mission now expands into academia, where Miguel serves as the 2025-2026 Scholar-in-Residence at NYU's Steinhardt School, leading the CAOS Curriculum: an unfiltered framework challenging students to confront the systems shaping culture and commerce while safeguarding their artistic and economic futures.

