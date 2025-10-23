Sam Barber Launching The American Route Tour

Sam Barber will continue his non-stop live schedule with "The American Route," an epic US headline tour getting underway with a two-night stand at Oxford, MS's The Lyric Oxford set for January 30-31, 2026, and then traveling through early June.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets beginning today at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET by visiting sambarberlive.com. The artist presale begins Tuesday, October 28, at 10 AM local time, with general onsale to follow on Friday, October 31, at 10 AM local time.

Next year will also see Barber making eagerly awaited festival appearances at Noah Kahan's Out of the Blue in Riviera Cancún, Mexico (January 8-11, 2026) and Indio, CA's Stagecoach Music Festival (April 24, 2026).

In the meantime, Barber continues to travel the US on a wide-ranging headline run resuming Friday, October 31, at Asheville, NC's Asheville Yards and then continuing into early December. Upcoming highlights include a sold-out two-night stand at New York City's Webster Hall (November 5-6), sold-out stops at iconic venues including Boston, MA's Roadrunner (November 8) and Fort Worth, TX's Billy Bob's Texas (December 5), and a top-billed festival appearance at St. Petersburg, FL's St. Pete Country Fest (November 21). Tickets are extremely limited, with most shows already sold out. In addition to his nonstop live tour schedule, Sam is currently working on his next album.

NORTH AMERICA TOUR 2025-2026

OCTOBER

31 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards

NOVEMBER

1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

6 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

8 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern (LOW TICKETS)

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

21 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest ^

22 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live (SOLD OUT)

DECEMBER

3 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

5 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas (SOLD OUT)

JANUARY 2026

8-11 - Riviera Cancún, Mexico - Noah Kahan's Out of the Blue 2026 ^

THE AMERICAN ROUTE US TOUR 2026

JANUARY 2026

Jan 30 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric Oxford *

Jan 31 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric Oxford *

FEBRUARY 2026

5 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center $ #

6 - Washington, DC - The Anthem $ #

7 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium $ #

MARCH 2026

12 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee &

13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee &

14 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall &

19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre &

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe &

APRIL 2026

24 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach ^

MAY 2026

7 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater + *

8 - Wichita, KS - Wave Outdoors + *

9 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater + *

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome + *

15 - N. Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery + *

16 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater + *

21 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound + *

22 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater + *

23 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre + *

JUNE 2026

4 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater $ #

5 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre $ #

6 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival ^

* Support from Bebe Stockwell

$ Support from Waylon Wyatt

# Support from Wild Horses

& Support from Clover County

+ Support from Michael Marcagi

^ Festival Appearance

