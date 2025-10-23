Squirrel Nut Zippers To Rock Hotel That Inspired The Shining

Step into a world of vintage jazz, haunted glamour, and southern revelry as the Squirrel Nut Zippers celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Hot with an exclusive weekend at the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO - the very hotel that inspired Stephen King's The Shining.

The celebration kicks off Friday, March 20, as the Zippers present their "In The Afterlife" show a, 30th anniversary celebration of the album that captured lightning in a bottle and cemented the band's legacy as one of the most original and unpredictable acts of the era. Later, the Zippers will transform the Stanley into a steamy French Quarter nightclub during the "Late Night New Orleans Throw Down" for hotel guests. During this raucous revelry, expect horns blaring, bodies moving, and the kind of wild, musical abandon that could make even the Overlook's ghosts want to dance.

The weekend continues Saturday, March 21, with a "New Orleans Jazz Brunch" featuring members of SNZ performing as the Back O' Town Allstars- channeling the joyful spirit and sound of Frenchman Street. Guests will enjoy a feast of music and flavor complete with horns, drums, and Bloody Marys - the perfect Saturday session. After the brunch, guests staying at the Stanley Hotel will enjoy an exclusive meet-and-greet with the band, including autograph and photo opportunities. The party continues that evening as the Zippers, once again, present another "In The Afterlife" show.

Adding even more vintage magic, throughout the weekend there will be special screenings of newly- restored Fleischer Studios cartoons from the groundbreaking animated works of Max Fleischer, whose timeless creations (Betty Boop, KoKo The Clown and so many more) have influenced generations of artists and musicians alike.

Additionally, exclusive "In The Afterlife," 30th anniversary of Hot, merchandise - including limited-edition posters, shirts, and vinyl - will be available only throughout this weekend.

"The Stanley Hotel has its ghosts, and we've got ours - the spirits of old New Orleans, visions of the 'Blue Angel,' and of course the 'Ghost of Stephen Foster,'" said bandleader Jimbo Mathus. "This anniversary is a chance to stir all that up again and throw one hell of a party. Expect the unexpected - and don't forget your dancing shoes."

Recorded at the famed Kingsway Studio in New Orleans (owned by Daneil Lanois), Hot radiated authenticity. The album's warm analog sound and wry, vivid storytelling made it a critical and commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 for an impressive 51 weeks. The record produced standout tracks such as "Put a Lid On It," "Blue Angel," and the band's biggest hit to date, "Hell."

"Hell," an unlikely radio single at the time, defied expectations, climbing to #13 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay Chart and embedding itself in pop culture history. Nearly 30 years later, it continues to resonate with new audiences, recently featured in hit TV series like Wednesday (2025) and Lucifer (2021).

For lifelong Zippers fans or simply those that love the music and aesthetic of New Orleans' golden era, this weekend promises to be THE party of the year - a once-in-a-lifetime experience at one of America's most iconic hotels.

Tickets and hotel packages are limited. Visit https://stanleyhotel.ticketspice.com/squirrel-nut-zippers starting Friday, October 24 at 10 AM MT to purchase.

Related Stories

Squirrel Nut Zippers Hitting To Road To Celebrate 'Hot' 30th Anniversary

Squirrel Nut Zippers Unveil 2025 Christmas Caravan Tour Plans

Squirrel Nut Zippers Plan Jazz from the Back O' Town Tour

An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour Coming

News > Squirrel Nut Zippers