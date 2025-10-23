Staytus returns with 'Kiss N Tell'

(The Grundemann Group) Electro-industrial artist Staytus returns with "Kiss N Tell," a dark, seductive single that merges grunge-era fury with cinematic tension-arriving just in time for Halloween. The track explores obsession, secrecy, and emotional confrontation through thunderous drums, distorted guitars, and haunting vocal layers.

The single was produced by Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz, Five for Fighting) and recorded at Revolver Recording Studio in Thousand Oaks, California. Blue's visceral yet refined production captures Staytus's signature blend of industrial grit and melodic vulnerability.

Adding to the song's explosive sound, Jeff Friedl-renowned drummer for A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, DEVO, The Beta Machine, Kesha, and FILTER-delivers a commanding rhythmic performance that propels the track's intensity. Anthony Laurie, guitarist for the Los Angeles-based band Thredge, contributes searing guitar lines that heighten the track's emotional voltage.

Visually, "Kiss N Tell" draws inspiration from Silence of the Lambs, featuring Staytus with a gothic butterfly across her lips-symbolizing secrecy, metamorphosis, and the haunting beauty of silence.

"'Kiss N Tell' is about temptation and consequence-the things we hide, the lies we tell ourselves, and the chaos that comes from wanting too much," says Staytus. "It's confessional and destructive at the same time. I wanted it to feel dangerous and beautiful, like the moment before everything falls apart."

A video featuring studio recording footage from Revolver Recording Studio will premiere October 30.

