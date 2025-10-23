Van Morrison Duets With The James Hunter Six On 'Ain't That A Trip'

(MPG) The James Hunter Six shares the blues blaster "Ain't That A Trip," a rare duet with legendary Irish singer Van Morrison. This is one of the most joyous songs on the band's forthcoming album Off The Fence, their first release with Easy Eye Sound which is out January 16.

British singer, songwriter and GRAMMY-nominated James Hunter was first introduced to Van Morrison in the early '90s, and appeared on two of his albums - 1994's live set, A Night In San Francisco and '95's Days Like This. The following year Morrison returned the favor, guesting on Hunter's Believe What I Say. Three decades on, Hunter explains what it means to have him return for another collaboration: "I've always reckoned Van's voice, right from the paint-stripping howls of the Them days to the Smokey Robinson-esque 'Crazy Love.' It's a real kick having him sing on something I wrote. Is that a trip or what?"

He adds, "This song is the result of a suggestion that I write something in the style of Jimmy Reed. It's rather more verbose than Jimmy's style but his heartfelt simplicity isn't easy to emulate."

A legendary fixture in the scene for over three decades, James Hunter has been dubbed "The United Kingdom's Greatest Soul Singer" by MOJO. His eleventh studio album delivers another dose of timeless rhythm & soul, marking 40 years since his recording debut. Featuring twelve self-penned gems, each song is delivered with Hunter's customary blend of smooth vocal control coupled with heart-worn grit and wit. Last month, the band shared "A Sure Thing," the album's infectious debut single shimmering with Northern Soul vibes and Hunter's renowned lyrical word play.

The James Hunter Six - who, alongside James, also include Myles Weeks (double bass), Rudy Albin Petschauer (drums), Andrew Kingslow (keyboards, percussion), Michael Buckley (baritone saxophone) and Drew Vanderwinckel (tenor saxophone) - are masters of their craft and have developed a near-telepathic relationship with their leader. Off The Fence is full of examples of their innate understanding of the music and the needs of each song.

Hunter's own musical journey started 66 miles from London in Colchester, Essex, where he was born in 1962. His life-changing moment came at the age of nine when his grandmother handed him her Dansette record player and a collection of old 78s. Included in that pile of shellac was a copy of Jackie Wilson's 1958 hook-filled hit, "Reet Petite" - a tune that musically helped transform R&B into soul. It proved equally as transformational as far as young James was concerned, providing him with a gateway to a whole new musical world that seemed a million miles away from 70s Winter of Discontent Essex.

James Hunter will be touring in the UK and Europe in early 2026:

January 16 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

January 17 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

January 19 - London, UK @ 229

January 20 - Colchester, UK @ Colchester Arts Centre

January 26 - Glasgow, UK @ Òran Mór

January 28 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

January 29 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

January 30 - Cambridge, UK @ Storey's Field Centre

January 31 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

February 7 - Paris, FR @ New Morning

February 9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin

February 10 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

February 11 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44

February 13 - Munich, DE @ Ampere

