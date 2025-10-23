Watch Poppy 'Unravel'

(The Oriel Company) 2x GRAMMY-nominated transcendent singer, songwriter, and subversive performance artist, Poppy shares a new single, "Unravel" via Sumerian Records along with a visualizer video.

"Unravel" is Poppy at her most vulnerable, fusing haunting vocals and intimate lyrics that culminate in a high-octane, passionate chorus. With each new release, Poppy continuously cements herself as a boundary-pushing artist paving her own experimental metalcore lane. "Unravel" was produced by Jordan Fish (Bring Me The Horizon) and co-written by Poppy and Jordan Fish.

The accompanying "Unravel" visualizer captures Poppy as she comes face to face with a tornado in the distance. The video was directed by Sam Cannon, a longstanding collaborator who also directed the visualizers for Negative Spaces.

Related Stories

Babymetal Share 'from me to u' feat. Poppy Video Live From the O2 in London

Juliana Hatfield Shares Shares 'Scratchers' Video

Poppy To Livestream They're All Around Us Tour Stop

Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante Team Up For 'End Of You

News > Poppy