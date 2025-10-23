.

Watch Poppy 'Unravel'

By The Oriel Company | Published: October 23, 2025
Watch Poppy 'Unravel'

(The Oriel Company) 2x GRAMMY-nominated transcendent singer, songwriter, and subversive performance artist, Poppy shares a new single, "Unravel" via Sumerian Records along with a visualizer video.

"Unravel" is Poppy at her most vulnerable, fusing haunting vocals and intimate lyrics that culminate in a high-octane, passionate chorus. With each new release, Poppy continuously cements herself as a boundary-pushing artist paving her own experimental metalcore lane. "Unravel" was produced by Jordan Fish (Bring Me The Horizon) and co-written by Poppy and Jordan Fish.

The accompanying "Unravel" visualizer captures Poppy as she comes face to face with a tornado in the distance. The video was directed by Sam Cannon, a longstanding collaborator who also directed the visualizers for Negative Spaces.

Related Stories
Watch Poppy 'Unravel'

Babymetal Share 'from me to u' feat. Poppy Video Live From the O2 in London

Juliana Hatfield Shares Shares 'Scratchers' Video

Poppy To Livestream They're All Around Us Tour Stop

Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante Team Up For 'End Of You

News > Poppy

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song- Iron Maiden Launching North American Tour- Zakk Wylde Thanks God For Ozzy Osbourne- more

Reviews

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Quick Flicks: Spooky Edition

Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise

Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival

Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children

Latest News

Soft Cell's Dave Ball Passes Away

Watch Poppy 'Unravel'

Staytus returns with 'Kiss N Tell'

5 Seconds of Summer Launching Everyone's A Star World Tour

The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video

Van Morrison Duets With The James Hunter Six On 'Ain't That A Trip'

Shaggy Dogs Release 'Pinball Bloomers' Album

Astronoid Share 'Love Weapon' Performance Video