Watch Poppy 'Unravel'

(The Oriel Company) 2x GRAMMY-nominated transcendent singer, songwriter, and subversive performance artist, Poppy shares a new single, "Unravel" via Sumerian Records along with a visualizer video.
"Unravel" is Poppy at her most vulnerable, fusing haunting vocals and intimate lyrics that culminate in a high-octane, passionate chorus. With each new release, Poppy continuously cements herself as a boundary-pushing artist paving her own experimental metalcore lane. "Unravel" was produced by Jordan Fish (Bring Me The Horizon) and co-written by Poppy and Jordan Fish.
The accompanying "Unravel" visualizer captures Poppy as she comes face to face with a tornado in the distance. The video was directed by Sam Cannon, a longstanding collaborator who also directed the visualizers for Negative Spaces.
