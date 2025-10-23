Zakk Wylde Thanks God For Ozzy Osbourne

(Submitted) Zakk Wylde of the Ozzy Osbourne Band, Black Label Society, Zakk Sabbath, and more recently Pantera called in to speak with Mark Strigl on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (Channel 38).

Topics included some of the classic music Zakk wrote with Ozzy, what 2026 is looking like for Black Label Society, the potential return of his Berzerkus Festival, and heartfelt reflections on the late Ozzy Osbourne. Mark also took calls from Ozzy's Boneyard listeners, which can be heard following the interview during this program.

He said of his longtime bandmate Ozzy Osbourne, "I was truly blessed. When everybody asks me and says, 'Sorry about Ozzy,' I just say and thank the good Lord for every moment I had with him.

"He was the best. Hands down. Just as a human being besides the singing and all that good stuff, he was hilarious and he had a heart of gold. He was the best for sure."

Zakke said of the return of the Berzerkus Festival: "We are definitely going to be firing it up again, but at the time I was out with the Pantera celebration, so I put it on the back burner for a year. But we will get it out there again, probably in 2026."

The conversation and listener segment are available here , which will open your SiriusXM app and take you directly to the Zakk Wylde interview.

Related Stories

Rare Pair Of Ozzy Inspired Sneakers Go On Display

Ozzy Osbourne's 'Ozzmosis' 30th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Country Star Ian Munsick Shares Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

Briston Maroney Tributes Ozzy Osbourne With Black Sabbath Covers

News > Ozzy Osbourne