Aerosmith and Yungblud Recruit Steve Martin For 'My Only Angel' (Desert Road Version)

Aerosmith and Yungblud have recruited Steve Martin for "My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)," a stripped-back reinterpretation of the lead single from their upcoming collaborative EP One More Time, out November 21 via Capitol Records.

Inspired by the original track's emotional core, the band and Yungblud returned to the studio to explore its more vulnerable side. During the session, Tyler-a longtime admirer of GRAMMY Award-winning musician Steve Martin-imagined the distinctive sound of a banjo bringing the song to a close. He reached out to Martin, who accepted the invitation and recorded his part remotely. The addition gives the new version its defining final moment: a soulful ending that trades the drive of the original for a grounded, textured feel, with Martin's standout banjo solo carrying the song to its finish.

Serving as an introduction to the forthcoming EP, the original "My Only Angel" and its companion visual were released on September 19, marking Aerosmith's first new music in more than twelve years. The track opens with a stacked harmonic a-cappella vocal from Tyler and Yungblud -"Will you cry if I called you my angel? Would you leave me one more time?"-the song builds around echoing guitars, a steady beat, and a rumbling bassline before swelling into the hypnotic harmony shared by Tyler and Yungblud. Perry's signature solo closes the track, underscoring the chemistry between two generations of rock.

"My Only Angel" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, where it remained in the Top 10 for three weeks, and landed in the top-40 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, marking Aerosmith's 45th appearance on the tally. It also entered at No. 20 on the Hot Rock Songs chart and No. 23 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. In its first week, the track amassed over two million streams, 1.4 million radio impressions, and 5,000 U.S. sales. Since its release, it has gone on to earn more than 3,600 spins across nearly 70 Active Rock stations (currently charting at No. 11) and surpass 10 million total streams.

Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) first linked with Aerosmith during a studio session for a guest feature on the nine-minute epic "Hello Heaven, Hello." Their instant chemistry sparked a full writing session that led to the five-track EP One More Time - four original songs co-written by Aerosmith and Yungblud (with both frontmen sharing vocals) plus a newly remixed "Back In The Saddle." Produced by Matt Schwartz, the collection captures Yungblud's undeniable talent colliding with Aerosmith's legendary musicianship: Perry's guitars blaze with trademark grit and Tyler's unmistakable voice intertwines with Yungblud's across each track. Longtime friend Matt Sorum (former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer) rounds out the lineup behind the kit.

Related Stories

Aerosmith and Yungblud Share 'My Only Angel' Video

Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP

Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song

News > Aerosmith