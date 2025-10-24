Bandana Cheyenna Goes 'Against The Grain' With New Single

Coming off the heels of their last release God and the Crickets, Nashville's sought-after hitmaker Bandana Cheyenna (cowriter for Dasha's global country hit, Austin (Boots Stop Workin'), Alexandra Kay's release Cupid's A Cowgirl and the title track of her new album), returns with a powerful new single, Against The Grain.

One of the most promising new artists in country and folk music, Bandana Cheyenna continues to carve their own lane. Against The Grain is now available on all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Co-written by Cheyenna and Adam Wendler, and produced by Wendler, this haunting Country/Americana track captures the desire to forge your own path and stay true to yourself, even if it means going Against The Grain.

"This song started as just a title in my notes," says Cheyenna. "I had it saved for over a year, because I just felt like that phrase encompasses who I am and what I believe in - going against the 'norm' or 'standards' set by society, religion, family. Sometimes, going against the grain is frowned upon, but taking the harder path can lead to the greatest rewards. I feel like that's what I've been doing my whole life, holding onto hope, praying and believing it would all be worth it. And now, standing on the other side with a hit song, I can finally say it has certainly paid off."

Showcasing Cheyenna's lyrical depth, relatability, and diversity as a songwriter, Cheyenna takes a more folk/Americana sound with this release. "I love the signature riff and guitar lick Wendler came up with, and from there we added more outlaw-esque country/rock elements, including electric guitar. We also added a ton of vocal harmonies and layers to give it a haunting, spooky vibe - perfect for this time of the year."

With musicial inspirations from artists including Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, Kacey Musgraves, and more, Cheyenna has quickly become one of Nashville's newest hit writers, with credits including Dasha's breakout hit Austin (Boots Stop Workin') and Even Cowboys Cry from Dasha's debut country album, as well as Alexandra Kay's single Cupid's A Cowgirl and the title track for her new album Second Wind. Beyond that, Cheyenna has collaborated with acclaimed artists and producers including Breland, Caylee Hammack, Gayle, Mickey Guyton, Tigirlily Gold, Julia Cole, Elizabeth Nichols, Owen Riegling, Anna Graves, Shaylen, Dan Wilson (Chris Stapleton, Adele), Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), Paul Sykes (Lainey Wilson), Abby Anderson, Sophia Scott, Karley Scott Collins, Roman Alexander, Spencer Crandall, Tenille Arts, Caleb Hearn, Tayla Parx, Sheppard, The Veronicas, Maddie Zahm and more.

With multiple singles already under their belt, Cheyenna has been on an incredible journey. Cheyenna is an award-winning songwriter of 2024's Female Song of the Year at the People Choice Country Awards, where they also walked their first red carpet. Cheyenne is also a winner at both the 2024 ASCAP Country Awards and 2025 ASCAP Pop Awards and performed at Nashville's Pride Festival, marking milestones in both country music and broader cultural conversations. With each step, they continue to cement their place as both a powerhouse songwriter and a rising artist to watch.

Related Stories

News > Bandana Cheyenna