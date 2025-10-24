.

Beatles Streaming Previously Unreleased Recording

By UMe | Published: October 24, 2025
The Beatles are streaming the previously unreleased recording, ""I've Just Seen A Face" (Take 3), which was recorded on June 14, 1965 at Abby Road Studios (Studio Two) and is one of the 13 previously unreleased recordings that will be featured on the forthcoming "Anthology 4".

The Beatles' new Anthology Collection box set (8CD; 12LP; digital) will be released November 21 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The 191-track collection features the new Anthology 4 alongside the remastered Anthology 1, 2 and 3.

Also available individually (2CD; 3LP; digital), Anthology 4 includes 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings, other rare tracks, and Jeff Lynne's new 2025 mixes for "Free As A Bird" and "Real Love." Stream the song below and pre-order here

