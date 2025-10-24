Brian Wilson's First Posthumous Release Announced

On November 7, 2025, Oglio Records will release the 25th Anniversary Edition of Brian Wilson: Live at the Roxy Theatre-the first official Brian Wilson release since his passing on June 11, 2025. Captured over two sold-out nights in April 2000 at West Hollywood's legendary Roxy Theatre, the historic set documents Wilson's luminous late-career return to the stage, now expanded and available on vinyl for the first time as a 3LP box set, alongside a 2CD set and digital edition.

Originally issued in 2000 as Wilson's first-ever live solo album, Live at the Roxy Theatre places the genius co-founder of the Beach Boys in an intimate room with a powerhouse 10-piece band (including members of the Wondermints), moving effortlessly from immortal classics ("California Girls," "Surfer Girl," "I Get Around," "Good Vibrations") to latter-day originals ("The First Time," "This Isn't Love").

The 25th Anniversary Edition deepens that moment with newly unearthed performances and on-tour recordings (2000-2009) produced by longtime Wilson engineer Mark Linett (who also recorded/mixed the original album) and Oglio founder Carl Caprioglio. New liner notes by David Leaf contextualize the Roxy as the spark of Wilson's remarkable second act-one that led to Pet Sounds Live, SMiLE, That Lucky Old Sun, and more.

"With Brian's passing this year, this edition isn't just a reissue-it's a heartfelt tribute to his artistry, his kindness, and the timeless music he shared with us." - Carl Caprioglio, Oglio Records

"Those nights on the Sunset Strip turned out to be the beginning of Brian's great second act... Looking back now, it's clear: the Roxy was where Brian's rebirth as a performer truly came alive." - David Leaf

Praise for Live at the Roxy Theatre: "A refreshing lack of hubris and real sense of fun... from 'Good Vibrations' and 'God Only Knows' to latter-day gems like 'Lay Down Burden.'" - Rolling Stone

"Touches on all phases of Wilson's career... a good introduction and a satisfying summation." - AllMusic

"If you really want to indulge in the best of Brian Wilson live, this is the place to start." - Endless Summer Quarterly

