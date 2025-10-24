David Guetta Shares 'Gone Gone Gone (Done Done Done)' Remix

GRAMMY-winning hitmaker and global dance music icon David Guetta, releases new remix of his latest single "Gone Gone Gone" with multi-platinum artist Teddy Swims, and record-smashing pop powerhouse Tones And I. Following the original single's release on October 10, the remix reimagines the soaring soul-pop anthem and is immediately ready for dance-floors around the globe.

"Gone Gone Gone" has already made waves, becoming the most added song in the U.S. at Top 40 and Hot AC radio this week. The track also debuted on the Spotify Global Top 200, charting in 20+ markets worldwide.

"Gone Gone Gone" was only the latest monumental moment in a nonstop year for Guetta, who was just crowned The World's No.1 DJ by DJ Mag - an honor he's now claimed five times. He only just wrapped up four months of Ibiza residencies, including his legendary F*** Me I'm Famous! series at Ushuaïa on Mondays and his ambitious new Galactic Circus show at UNVRS on Fridays. He currently has a globe-trotting slate of headlining festival dates ahead of him and is also bringing his eye-boggling Monolith stage setup to eager audiences. The first two announced dates of his 2026 Ultimate Monolith Show at Paris' Stade de France arena sold out almost immediately - to the tune of 240,000 tickets- so he's added a third on June 11 with special guest Armin van Buuren.

