Demi Lovato Streaming New Album 'It's Not That Deep'

Executive produced by Zhone (Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Kesha), the 11-track album revisits the dance-pop sound laced throughout Demi's previous hit records and brings a celebratory energy that's about taking full control while letting inhibitions go.

The album's release is preceded by its sleek and sexy electro-pop lead single "Fast," the fierce and infectious anthemic pop banger "Here All Night," and the irresistible, fan-demanded single "Kiss," from which the album title was born through the lyric "It's not that deep, unless you want it to be."

Speaking about the album, Demi said "This album represents an exciting chapter for me which has been filled with joy, freedom and lightness. Creating this album was the most fun I've ever had in the studio. Zhone is an incredible collaborator and it was so effortless working together to create a genuinely fun, celebratory album that is true to where I am now." Demi continued, "It's Not That Deep is about letting go of inhibitions and bringing out the carefree energy that lives in all of us and makes us want to dance all night long. I'm so excited for you all to finally dance with me."

The album marks Demi's highest reviewed album by Rolling Stone to date, praised as "a victory lap ... she leans into playful synths, club-ready energy and free-flowing sonics that live up to the album's title." Demi will celebrate the release of the album with a one night only performance at the Hollywood Palladium on October 25, which sold out in just 20 minutes and prompted widespread demand for a tour, with over 200,000 registered accounts in the show's ticket queue.

