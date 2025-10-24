Dylan Gossett Expands 'Westward' Album

Following the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Westward earlier this summer, multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Gossett reveals the deluxe version, out today via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records-listen here. Westward (Deluxe) includes three new tracks-lead single "Windy City" and collaborations with rising Canadian country singer-songwriter Noeline Hofmann on "American Trail" and Kentucky country band Ole 60 on "Back 40".

On his new song "Windy City", Gossett shares, "'Windy City' is about being from the south and how crazy it is to have music that is being listened to up north and far away from where I'm from. It was inspired by Windy City in Chicago because it was a big moment to be in Chicago and hear people singing my music for the first time, but it's really about everywhere and just how special it is to have something I never even dreamed possible."

The rising Texas artist recently made his television debut on TODAY, performing fan-favorite single "Sweet Lady"-watch the performance here. He then followed this up with a standout set at Austin City Limits Festival, where he performed to a massive crowd and celebrated his homecoming to Austin. The Austin Chronicle proclaimed, "Gossett proved that although he may just be getting started, his laid-back Hill Country rhythms and earnest songwriting have earned the accelerated attention," while Austin Monthly declared, "A wider breakout feels inevitable."

This fall sees Gossett continue his ongoing headline run "The Westward Tour" through the end of the year, with upcoming shows in Toronto, Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and more. Following his headline tour, Gossett will perform at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on December 6th with Noeline Hoffmann supporting, as well as ring in the New Year at the iconic Fort Worth honky tonk Billy Bob's Texas on December 31st. See all upcoming tour dates below and at www.dylangossett.com.

Released in July to widespread praise amongst critics and fans alike, Westward features Gossett's signature blend of Americana and Red Dirt influences with heart-on-his-sleeve songwriting born from Texas Country yet universal enough to resonate worldwide. Westward was written and entirely self-produced by Gossett, affirming him as an essential voice in country, Americana, and folk.

