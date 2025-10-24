Eagles Icon Joe Walsh Launches His First Ever Auction

(Missing Piece Group) Julien's Auctions, the industry-leading pop culture memorabilia auction house, announces their event with one of the most fabled, beloved and respected rock icons in the world, JOE WALSH. This "Life's Been Good" collection features an extraordinary array of unique guitars, cars, amps, ham radios, stage wardrobe, and historic rock and roll ephemera.

In advance of the upcoming auction, "Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh Auction," set for December 16 and 17 in Los Angeles, Julien's is proud to announce two exclusive limited-edition box sets celebrating Walsh's legendary career and the collection being offered. Each box set includes a collectible card that plays Walsh's iconic hit "Life's Been Good" when opened, creating a unique, interactive keepsake for fans and collectors:

The multi-volume Limited Numbered Edition Box Set showcases every item in the auction through stunning photography and includes a unique numbered (one-of-one) metal card on the cover, individually numbered from a run of 200. The book itself is hand-signed by Joe Walsh and includes a surprise gift personally designed by Joe Walsh - and is offered at $600. Reserve your copy here.

Also available is the Limited Edition Print Box Set, which includes the 2 volume signed book and is offered at $400. Reserve your copy here.

A portion of the proceeds from the Limited Edition Box Set will be donated to VetsAid, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity which, since 2017, has directly supported a variety of national and regional veterans-based charities. Now in its ninth year, the annual VetsAid music event will take place in Joe's birthplace, Wichita Kansas on November 15. As always Walsh will perform with a star-studded lineup including Vince Gill, Nathaniel Rateliff, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks and Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen. To date VetsAid has disbursed over four million dollars in grants (go to www.VetsAid.org for more information).

"We're thrilled to be working with the legendary Joe Walsh to bring fans this exclusive limited-edition book - a unique chance to own a piece of his remarkable story," said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "These box sets provide an early glimpse into Joe's personal archive, ahead of what's set to be an unforgettable auction this December."

"Wow! Look at all this cool stuff I've collected over the years, and it seems to me like it was about time to share it!" Walsh reflected with a laugh. "Some of these items really meant a lot to me, and this is a great way to raise money for VetsAid and to give back to my fans. This auction, and this accompanying Limited Edition Box Set, highlight the pieces, and some of the stories, that have been with me on this wild ride for the last 50 years - and I'm excited to see them all find new homes."

This landmark sale from a true titan of Rock and Roll promises to electrify music fans and collectors around the globe. Visit Juliens.com to claim your signed limited-edition book and register for the historic December 16-17 auction, live in Los Angeles and online.

With a track record of industry-shaping auctions, including record-setting sales like those of Princess Diana's beloved "Caring Dress," Tony Hawk's "900" skateboard, Micheal Jackson's white glove, Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress as well as iconic sales with items from David Lynch, Ringo Starr and Bob Dylan, Julien's infuses trusted expertise with passionate collector enthusiasm, igniting well-deserved excitement around categories overdue for serious spotlight.

Related Stories

Joe Walsh Reveals VetsAid 2025 Details

Joe Walsh In The Studio For James Gang 'Rides Again' 55th Anniversary

Joe Walsh Cancels This Year's VetsAid Concert

Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale

News > Joe Walsh