Hear Scotty McCreery's Rendition Of 'White Christmas'

Scotty McCreery is getting us all in the holiday spirit with the release of his rendition of the classic Christmas tune, "White Christmas," out now. Written in 1942 by Irving Berlin, the song has long been a holiday standard that elicits a feeling of nostalgia and being close to the ones you love. McCreery's take, produced by Frank Rogers, is a seamless extension of the song's legacy and invites everyone to huddle around the fireplace surrounded by friends and family.

"I love Christmas music and sing it throughout the year. For a long time, 'White Christmas' has been one of my favorite Christmas songs. I especially love The Drifters' version as well as Elvis's version. I decided it was now time to do my own version. Hope everyone likes it!!" -Scotty McCreery

Recently, McCreery was presented with a RIAA Gold plaque for his seventh #1 hit, "Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & The Blowfish, making this his 11th song to receive either a Gold, Platinum, or Triple Platinum certification. The summertime anthem is featured on McCreery's recently released EP, Scooter & Friends, as the perfect soundtrack to summer. The five-song collection also includes McCreery's collaborations with one of his greatest musical heroes, R&B icon Charlie Wilson ("Once Upon a Bottle of Wine") and with Country music hitmaker Lee Brice ("Whiskey Said").

Up next, he will be co-headlining the "Two for the Road Tour" with fellow Country star, Dustin Lynch. The "Two for the Road Tour" kicks-off this November 6 in Saginaw, MI, and tickets are on-sale now for all 12 shows at ScottyMcCreery.com. These will be the North Carolina native's first concerts since the September birth of his second son, Oliver Cooke McCreery.

Related Stories

Scotty McCreery Strikes Gold With 'Bottle Rockets'

Scotty McCreery Scores His First Canadian No. 1 With 'Bottle Rockets'

Scotty McCreery Scores His Seventh No. 1 With 'Bottle Rockets'

Scotty McCreery Share Video For 'Bottle Rockets' Hootie & The Blowfish

News > Scotty McCreery