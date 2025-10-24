Imogen Heap Releases 'I AM' Video

Imogen Heap has released the brand new single "I AM___" alongside a spectacular official video. The song seamlessly brings together "What Have You Done To Me?," "Noise" and latest track "Aftercare," all flowing together as one continuous piece, just as it was originally meant to be heard. Revealed as a 13:33-minute experimental music video, created by London-based Ukrainian director and editor Daria Korsak, "I AM ___" is a sensory journey through the fractured mind of a modern human-machine, caught in the turbulence of personal exploration, geopolitical upheaval and an accelerating technological revolution.

Imogen shares, "I hope this song takes you to the places it took me as I went through a transformation mentally and physically throughout the process of making it. I had to live it to write it. An awakening. An unravelling."

Blending CGI, AI-processed archival footage re-edited to snap to every texture of the noise, macro liquid patterns and VFX-heavy live action, "I AM ___" immerses the viewer in five visual worlds - from the heart of a microchip, through a brain full of bittersweet romantic memories, into the depths of AI consciousness, inside the eye, and finally through the shifting perspectives of machine and human. It explores how we could hold onto our humanity and find peace amid the chaos of an ever-evolving world.

Marking Daria's directorial debut, the film was developed over two years - mostly after hours, while she worked full-time as a commercial editor and navigated life in London as a displaced person. Born out of a close collaboration between Daria Korsak and Imogen Heap - with significant support from Deadbeat Films during early development and live-action filming - the project brought together nearly 100 creatives from around the world, each contributing their unique vision.

Originally released July 18, 2005, Imogen Heap celebrates her beloved landmark album with the Speak For Yourself (20th Anniversary Remaster) out Friday October 17 via Megaphonic Records. Timed with intention, the release date celebrates Imogen reclaiming full control of her work, with her publishing rights reverting on that day (and her masters already back in her hands since early 2025).

Entirely written, produced, and mixed by Imogen Heap herself, Speak For Yourself redefined what an independent artist could accomplish creatively and commercially, and continues to see charting and sales success. Speak For Yourself was recently confirmed as an RIAA certified Platinum album in addition to the RIAA certified Gold single "Hide and Seek" and RIAA certified Platinum single "Headlock". This special new release celebrates the record's cultural impact and legacy - from "Hide and Seek" being parodied in Saturday Night Live's "Dear Sister" 2007 digital short, to Ariana Grande reimagining "Goodnight and Go" on her 2018 album Sweetener with Heap credited as a co-writer, and most recently "Headlock" going viral on TikTok in late 2024, leading to a Billboard Hot 100 debut in Jan 2025. "Headlock" was also recently sampled by ONEFOUR feat The Kid Laroi in their collab "Distant Strangers".

Twenty years later, Imogen Heap's Speak for Yourself still sounds unmistakably like the future.

