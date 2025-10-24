Jessie Murph Streaming New Song 'I'm Not There For You'

Genre-bending hitmaker Jessie Murph has released her new single "I'm Not There For You," an unapologetic breakup track where Jessie reclaims her power, delivering sharp-tongued dismissal to someone who no longer deserves her energy.

"I'm Not There For You" represents a full-circle moment for the 21-year-old artist, who originally wrote and shared a bit of the song at just 17 years old. Since Jessie initially teased the track online in 2022, it has organically cultivated a passionate following, quietly accumulating over 100,000 TikTok creates as fans embraced the raw emotion of the track.

The song became an underground favorite within Jessie's community, with longtime supporters consistently requesting an official release. Jessie has since re-written parts of the track and re-recorded the song in 2025 with the polish and production quality that reflects her growth as an artist.

The release comes on the heels of Jessie's groundbreaking sophomore album Sex Hysteria, which dropped in July 2025 to critical acclaim and commercial success. The album debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 Chart, marking her first top 10 album and solidifying her position as one of music's most exciting rising stars. Lead single "Blue Strips" became her highest-charting song to date, peaking at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Touch Me Like A Gangster" debuted at #56, marking the first time Jessie had two songs charting simultaneously in the top half of the Hot 100. The 15-track project also featured collaborations with Gucci Mane and Lil Baby, following previous successful collaborations including Jelly Roll and Koe Wetzel, demonstrating her versatility across genres.

In support of Sex Hysteria, Jessie embarked on the Worldwide Hysteria Tour, her most ambitious touring venture yet, which sold out venues across the United States and Canada. Currently touring in Europe, Jessie will play additional sold out dates in Australia and New Zealand next to round out her biggest year of live performances to date.

"I'm Not There For You" is available now on all streaming platforms. Look out for more new music from Jessie, coming soon.

