Koe Wetzel Unleashes 'Werewolf' A Head Of Halloween

Landing just in time for Halloween, Rolling Stone's "unpredictable wild man" Koe Wetzel releases new song "Werewolf," giving fans the perfect opportunity to embrace their own wild side - no costume required.
"'Werewolf' is a fun way of owning all the chaos that comes with me: the good, the bad and the loud," shares Wetzel. "We had a blast making it, and who knows - maybe it's the start of something or maybe it's just an opportunity to cut loose."
Co-written by Wetzel with Bones Owens and Burgess and produced by Josh Serrato, "Werewolf" channels the raw, untamed spirit fans have come to expect from Wetzel and finds the Texas native blurring the lines between monster and man:
I haven't been bitten
Ain't nobody put a spell on me
Once I get to twitching
That's a damn good time to leave
Wondering why
I act the way I do
It happens all the time
I'd run if I was you
'Cause I don't need a full moon
To be howling like a damn fool
Tearing up everything I see
Baby that's the werewolf in me
Aah ooh
Aah ooh
The new song follows "Surrounded," released as the first taste of new music since his chart-topping 9 Lives, with standout "High Road" featuring Jessie Murph landing on year-end "Best Of" lists from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, LA Times, Tennessean, Holler and more. He also graced the cover of POLLSTAR and received three new RIAA certifications at the sold-out Red Rocks finale of the Damn Near Normal World Tour, which saw the rockstar perform for well over 200,000 fans globally with over 96% of all headline tickets sold - and even spawned its own live album.
