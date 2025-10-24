Limited Edition Ronnie Wood, Fearless: The Anthology Coming

Genesis Publications announces the new official signed limited edition book by Ronnie Wood - Fearless: The Anthology. Told in his own words, Fearless is Ronnie Wood's musicography - a tale of adventure that begins in the clubs of Sixties London with The Birds, moves through his time as bassist with the Jeff Beck Group and co-founder of the Faces, and culminates in 50 years with the most legendary band on the planet.

Shipping in spring 2026 Fearless: The Anthology opens up Ronnie Wood's archive for the first time. The collection spans legendary guitars and rare instruments, custom-made straps, vintage pedals and amps, designer stage wear, concert set lists, and historic ephemera - all specially photographed for the making of this edition. Capturing the spirit of every era, Ronnie's stage clothing is shown from his first performance with the Rolling Stones in 1975 through to the shirts, jackets, and t-shirts of their 2024 Hackney Diamonds tour. The anthology is brought right up to date with a recreation of the complete stage setup from Ronnie's headline-making appearance in Glastonbury's 2025 Legends Slot.

Written in Ronnie's own words, with exclusive new text for this edition, Fearless combines specially commissioned photography of his archive with rare period images. The result presents the collection on stage, in the spotlight, and interwoven with the story of his life in music.

Ronnie's archive includes hundreds of guitars and pieces of gear that span his entire career. Highlights include a replica of his iconic Birds Op Art-customised white Fender Telecaster, the two Fender basses he played with the Jeff Beck Group, the Disc-Front Zemaitis he's used since the Faces, and an array of Fender Stratocasters - the guitar he has favoured throughout his time with the Rolling Stones - such as 'Primo', 'Scratchy', and 'Old/New'.

The book features stunning photography of Ronnie's most important stage and studio guitars, including his Duesenberg Starplayer TV, vintage and signature J200s, ESP B-Benders, Les Pauls, L5s, Versoul Raya, metal-front Zemaitis, Gibson Firebird, and his collection of lap and pedal steels. Every detail - the colours, patina, wear and tear, and unique modifications - has been captured to tell the story of Ronnie's extraordinary journey through music.

Fearless also unveils instruments rarely seen - and in some cases never before shown - curated by Ronnie over the years into a remarkable collection. Each piece has been hand-selected by Ronnie for inclusion in Fearless, with the stories behind the instruments revealed in his own words.

The Deluxe Copies

Numbered 1 to 350, the first copies in the Fearless limited edition are Deluxe boxed sets, each signed by the author, Ronnie Wood. The Deluxe copies are quarter-bound in materials inspired by one of Ronnie's favourite guitar straps, with silver page edging and padded cloth covers. Each Deluxe boxed set is presented in a black clamshell box with metallic detailing inspired by the engravings on Ronnie Wood's famed Zemaitis Disc Front guitar.

Inside, a collection of rare items created specially for the Deluxe copies includes: a bespoke guitar strap inspired by those Ronnie has worn on stage; a set of seven 5"×7" collector postcards featuring photographs of guitars, clothing, and archival ephemera taken specially for Fearless and not otherwise included in the book; a replica of Ronnie's laminate artist pass from his first Rolling Stones tour, the Tour of the Americas, 1975; a set of four reproduction guitar picks from Stones tours in 1989, 2003, and 2024, and Ronnie's solo shows in 2001; two hand-numbered and stamped facsimiles of Ronnie's handwritten lyrics to 'Breathe on Me' and 'Mystifies Me'; and a unique, one-of-one Polaroid photograph captured during the making of the edition.

Deluxe Edition: 350 numbered copies

Signed by: Ronnie Wood

Binding: Artwork and textures inspired by Ronnie's guitars and stage costumes

Box: Clamshell box featuring motifs and materials synonymous with Ronnie and the tools of his trade and stage persona

Extras: An exclusive guitar strap inspired by Ronnie's own straps and stage costumes; a set of four reproduction guitar picks; a set of seven 5"x7" postcards of Ronnie Wood's guitars, straps and ephemera photographed exclusively for this edition; a replica backstage laminate; a set of two facsimile handwritten song lyrics; and a one-of-one Polaroid photograph

