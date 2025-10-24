Maren Morris Shares Video For 'Beat The Devil' Featured In New Episode Of Sheriff Country

Following the debut of her haunting single "Beat the Devil," multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris unveils the official music video for the song today. The video premieres alongside tonight's episode of CBS' Sheriff Country, which features the song within a pivotal plot moment.
The video captures Maren performing the track in a quiet roadside diner, sunlight spilling in through the windows. Interwoven with scenes from SHERIFF COUNTRY, the performance feels rooted in the same grounded yet eerie cinematic world of the show.
"Beat the Devil" finds Maren pairing stark lyricism ("Ain't no holy in the water, ain't no washing these sins") with a haunting refrain ("you can't beat the devil at her own game"). The track underscores her continued evolution as a songwriter unafraid to explore the shadows between vengeance and vulnerability, and mirrors the themes of reckoning and resilience that run through SHERIFF COUNTRY.
"Beat The Devil" follows the August release of Maren's D R E A M S I C L E (deluxe) album. Having just wrapped the U.S. leg of her global Dreamsicle Tour, Maren will soon head to Ireland, the U.K., and Europe to close out her 2025 dates before finishing in Australia in February 2026.
Maren Morris Reveals New Single 'Beat The Devil' in Sheriff Country Trailer
Maren Morris Delivers Six Performances At Newport Folk Festival
Maren Morris Says 'Be A Bitch' With New Single
Maren Morris Shares 'Too Good' Video
Aerosmith and Yungblud Recruit Steve Martin For 'My Only Angel'- Hear Def Leppard Stars Rock Bad Company's 'Seagull'- Mammoth 'Same Old Song' Video- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Beatles Streaming Previously Unreleased Recording
Florence + the Machine Launching The Everybody Scream Tour Of North America
Win At Trip To Meet Five Finger Death Punch
Brian Wilson's First Posthumous Release Announced
Limited Edition Ronnie Wood, Fearless: The Anthology Coming
Aerosmith and Yungblud Recruit Steve Martin For 'My Only Angel' (Desert Road Version)
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres Mammoth's 'Same Old Song' Video
Hear Def Leppard Stars Rock Bad Company's 'Seagull'