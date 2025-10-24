Maren Morris Shares Video For 'Beat The Devil' Featured In New Episode Of Sheriff Country

Following the debut of her haunting single "Beat the Devil," multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris unveils the official music video for the song today. The video premieres alongside tonight's episode of CBS' Sheriff Country, which features the song within a pivotal plot moment.

The video captures Maren performing the track in a quiet roadside diner, sunlight spilling in through the windows. Interwoven with scenes from SHERIFF COUNTRY, the performance feels rooted in the same grounded yet eerie cinematic world of the show.

"Beat the Devil" finds Maren pairing stark lyricism ("Ain't no holy in the water, ain't no washing these sins") with a haunting refrain ("you can't beat the devil at her own game"). The track underscores her continued evolution as a songwriter unafraid to explore the shadows between vengeance and vulnerability, and mirrors the themes of reckoning and resilience that run through SHERIFF COUNTRY.

"Beat The Devil" follows the August release of Maren's D R E A M S I C L E (deluxe) album. Having just wrapped the U.S. leg of her global Dreamsicle Tour, Maren will soon head to Ireland, the U.K., and Europe to close out her 2025 dates before finishing in Australia in February 2026.

Related Stories

Maren Morris Reveals New Single 'Beat The Devil' in Sheriff Country Trailer

Maren Morris Delivers Six Performances At Newport Folk Festival

Maren Morris Says 'Be A Bitch' With New Single

Maren Morris Shares 'Too Good' Video

News > Maren Morris