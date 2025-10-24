Megan Moroney Shares New Song 'Beautiful Things'

Following a massive wave of anticipation, Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney just released her widely beloved song "Beautiful Things."

A showstopping standout on her record-breaking AM I OKAY? TOUR (a SOLD-OUT headline run that wrapped up earlier this month), the quietly powerful track will appear on Moroney's highly awaited third album.

Over the past month, "Beautiful Things" has become a major fan favorite partly due to a full-hearted live performance filmed at Credit One Stadium in Charleston (a mid-September tour stop that marked Moroney's first time as a stadium headliner) - check it out here. As she explained pre-song, the Georgia-bred artist penned the achingly tender ballad for her niece. "When she was born, I remember just looking at her and being like, 'She's so perfect, and I just never want anything sad to happen to her,'" Moroney told the crowd. Co-written by Moroney, Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander, "Beautiful Things" ultimately matches Moroney's signature confessional storytelling with a deeply felt message of empathy and kindness.

Produced by Kristian Bush (who also helmed production on her 2023 debut album Lucky and blockbuster 2024 LP Am I Okay?), "Beautiful Things" opens on a lovely cascade of ethereal textures and gently tumbling guitar work as Moroney sets a heart-wrenching scene: "You're standing at your bathroom mirror / Crying "what did I do?" tears / Your friends are out and you're right here / There's a party, you didn't know / You just found out from your phone / Did they not want you to go?"

Imparting every line with so much sweetness and warmth, she soon soothes the pain with a bit of poetic wisdom ("Fires burn up canyons / A hurricane can wreck a beach / Words can make a mockingbird forget they're born to sing / Lies can break a fragile heart / And doubt can crush your dreams / But honey, just take it from me / The world is hard on beautiful things"), then offers up words of pure understanding ("Oh, I know it don't feel fair / But, oh I can't count the times I've been there"). With its shimmering steel guitar tones and soul-stirring strings, "Beautiful Things" takes on a tremendous emotional power in its final moment thanks to the gorgeously sincere reassurance of the song's closing lines ("You shine / It's gonna be alright / You're gonna be alright").

Since Moroney first unveiled "Beautiful Things" during her surprise set with DIAMOND-selling singer/songwriter Ed Sheeranat Nashville's legendary Bluebird Cafe in March, the song has earned buzz from major outlets like Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Whiskey Riff, and Holler (who hailed it as a "poignant, evocative song that once again showcases Megan Moroney's ability to capture a specific form of pain"). Along with "6 Months Later" (her highest Billboard Hot 100 debut to date), "Beautiful Things" is slated for the wildly anticipated follow-up to Am I Okay? - a lavishly acclaimed release now in the running for Album of the Year at The 59th Annual CMA Awards.

On October 14, Moroney hosted a surprise pop-up at La La Land Kind Cafe in Nashville, where she revealed the release details for "Beautiful Things" and performed the song as part of an all-acoustic solo set. Surrounded by an ecstatic crowd of fans, she also delivered stripped-back renditions of "Tennessee Orange" (her 4X PLATINUM No. 1 breakout) and "Am I Okay?" (a PLATINUM-certified smash that marked her second No. 1 hit at Country radio).

Continuing her reign in the spotlight, Moroney appears on the cover of the MusicRow's newly released 2025 Publisher Issue print edition - an annual special issue from Nashville's leading music industry publication, including the updated Publisher Directory (a listing of Nashville's top publishing companies). Go here for more info about the 2025 Publisher Issue.

Just weeks after closing out the AM I OKAY? TOUR - a coast-to-coast trek immortalized on her first-ever live album, the 24-song Am I Okay? Tour (Live) - Moroney is now in Australia for a series of live dates. After playing a SOLD-OUT show at Riverstage in Brisbane City (10/23), she'll perform at the two-stop Ridin' Hearts Festival 2025 at Sydney Showground Saturday (10/25) and at Melbourne's Caribbean Gardens on Sunday (10/26).

