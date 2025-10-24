Randy Rogers Band Release 'The Going' EP

Acclaimed Texas group, Randy Rogers Band, have released their latest EP, The Going, out now. Produced by Jedd Hughes, this collection of music shows the iconic group elevating their sound while maintaining the traditionalism that has made them one of the leading musical acts out of Texas for more than 20 years.
Randy Rogers had this to say about the new release, "The Going is finally here. We snuck in some country gems and a party song as well. Hope you dig and we will see you on the road in 2026."
The Going includes previously released tracks such as the heartfelt, "Break Itself," the collaboration with Country superstar Parker McCollum, "Is This Thing Workin'," and most recently, the title track, "The Going," which is reminiscent of the classic highway songs that impart homespun life lessons and wisdom. The project is a masterful collection from a band that continues raising the bar and legacy of Texas music. Stream the EP here
