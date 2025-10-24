The All-American Rejects Share New Song 'Eggshell Tap Dancer'

The All-American Rejects have dropped a new song, 'Eggshell Tap Dancer.' Continuing the indie-leaning direction they explored with 'Search Party,' the track blends that sensibility with the band's signature pop-rock power.

Of the song, vocalist Tyson Ritter explains: "'Eggshell Tap Dancer' is about performing tenderness until your feet bleed. The character in the song is tiptoeing around someone who probably stopped listening three exits ago, but he's still there - pulling rabbits out of hats, making balloon animals out of his own arteries. In the end, I think it's a love song written for someone who's just detached from the world and madly in love with obsession."

Currently on an arena tour with the Jonas Brothers, the band is arguably having the biggest year of their career. Teasing new music since spring, they've seen a full-on resurgence while capturing a new generation of fans. Their breakout single 'Easy Come, Easy Go' powered the viral House Party Tour - a run that became a bona fide cultural event with coverage on Nightline, CNN, FADER, Kerrang!, New York Magazine, NPR, and more. The song alone generated hundreds of millions of views and helped push their catalog past a billion plays on TikTok, reigniting their status as one of the defining bands of the 2000s. Their banner year also includes a Jimmy Kimmel Live! Appearance performing 'Easy Come, Easy Go,' a partnership with Indy 500 driver Conor Daly for the Music City Grand Prix (complete with a Rejects-wrapped car), and a full run of stadium dates with the Jonas Brothers.

Related Stories

Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects Revisits 'Dirty Little Secret' For Vevo Footnotes

The All-American Rejects and Seven Lions Rock Second Night Of of Neon City Festival

The All-American Rejects and Plain White T's Added To Neon City Festival

The All-American Rejects, Yellowcard, Underoath Lead Is For Lovers Festival Lineup

News > The All-American Rejects