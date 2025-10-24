The Chainsmokers Release 'Breathe' EP

The Chainsmokers have officially released their highly anticipated new EP, Breathe. The project marks a bold new chapter for the group, pairing anthemic hooks with sleek, late-night production that nods to their roots while pushing their artistry into fresh territory.

A reflection of The Chainsmokers' ongoing creative reinvention, Breathe reaffirms their place at the forefront of modern pop and electronic music. The 8-track collection includes recent fan-favorite singles "Smooth," "White Wine & Adderall," and "Helium," alongside a series of brand-new songs that further expand their sonic palette.

"When we looked at the names of the songs on this EP, they all had something in common with the word 'Breathe.' Beyond that, the word serves as a reminder to take a second to pause when faced with the demands of our chaotic world" said Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. "The group of songs feels like a step on a path to somewhere. We aren't sure where yet. But these 8 songs belong together and will allow us to move on to what's next. We hope you enjoy them."

The EP features a dynamic lineup of collaborators, including Absolutely on "Air," Beau Nox on "White Wine & Adderall," Anna Sofia on "Helium," BUNT and Izzy Bizu on "Spaces," and longtime friend Daya on "Veins." Each artist brings a unique energy and emotional tone to the project, creating a cohesive yet adventurous body of work that blends euphoric dance moments with intimate pop storytelling. Stream the EP here

Related Stories

The Chainsmokers Delivering 'Breathe' EP Later This Month

The Chainsmokers Deliver 'Smooth' Video

The Chainsmokers Crash Mafiathon With Surprise Shower Rave

BUNT Taps The Chainsmokers and Izzy Bizu For 'Spaces'

News > The Chainsmokers