The Lemonheads Return With New Album 'Love Chant'

(Big Hassle Media) The Lemonheads are streaming their first album of all-new original material in almost two decades, Love Chant. The record is also available everywhere via Fire Records in a wide range of physical formats including CD, limited edition White LP, limited edition Picture Disc LP, limited edition Yellow LP, and limited-edition Rough Trade Exclusive Blue LP.

Recorded at São Paulo's A9 Áudio with producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge), Love Chant marks the welcome reemergence of singer-songwriter-guitarist Evan Dando's justifiably legendary rock 'n' roll band, with songs like "Deep End," "In The Margin," "The Key of Victory," and "Togetherness Is All I'm After" all marked by the emotional clarity, melodic instinct, and wry intimacy that have long defined Dando's body of work.

With musical and co-writing partnerships by a bevy of dear friends and collaborators, including Dinosaur Jr's J Mascis, Juliana Hatfield, Boston punk legend John Felice (The Real Kids), Blake Babies' John Strohm, British psychedelic rock icon Nick Saloman (The Bevis Frond), Nashville folk pop singer-songwriter Erin Rae, cult singer-songwriter Adam Green (The Moldy Peaches), longtime cohort Tom Morgan (Smudge), producer Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Antony and the Johnsons), and others, Love Chant is much more than simply a return to form for Dando - it's a bold, melodic reaffirmation of one of alternative rock's most distinctive voices.

Having already been greeted by worldwide media attention from such publications as Rolling Stone, Consequence, The Guardian, Uncut, Stereogum, and many more, Love Chant has now quickly begun garnering critical acclaim, with Mojo hailing the album in its four-starred review as "scrappy, vulnerable, and heartfelt but also loose, exuberant, and animated in a manner that seems faithful to who Dando is today." "An album that will be more than enough to cheer those who remember the Lemonheads fondly," wrote The Arts Desk. "Dando emphatically reclaims the musical territory that has been taken over by less adept pretenders during his absence."

The Lemonheads have spent much of the past year celebrating Love Chant with a marathon world tour, resuming November 11 at Birmingham, AL's WORKPLAY and then continuing though a December 20 finale at Nashville, TN's famed Basement East. Support throughout comes from special guest Erin Rae.

What's more, Dando recently shared his candid, colorful, and unputdownable memoir, Rumors of My Demise (Gallery Books), available now at bookstores everywhere. The true story of the Lemonheads' tumultuous history and what it was like to be famous in the pre-internet 1990s, Dando's remarkably honest autobiography presents an exuberant portrait of an artist who lives wholly for his music, and one that makes no apologies for doing so. "Riveting," raved The Observer. "Dando's entertaining, painful memoir is about talent and fame in all its raw, messy reality."

Stream the album below or purchase here

THE LEMONHEADS - LOVE CHANT USA TOUR 2025

NOVEMBER

11 - Birmingham, AL - WORKPLAY

12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - Norfolk, VA - The Annex

15 -Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

16 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

19 - New York, NY - Racket NYC

21 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

22 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

23 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

25 - Amherst, MA - The Drake

26 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

29 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

DECEMBER

2 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe

5 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

10 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

12 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

13 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

14 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

16 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

18 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI

20 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Related Stories

The Lemonheads Declare 'Togetherness Is All I'm After' With New Single

Watch The Lemonheads' 'Key Of Victory' Video

The Lemonheads Announce New Album and World Tour

The Lemonheads Return With 'Deep End' Video

News > The Lemonheads