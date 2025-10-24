The Lemonheads Return With New Album 'Love Chant'

(Big Hassle Media) The Lemonheads are streaming their first album of all-new original material in almost two decades, Love Chant. The record is also available everywhere via Fire Records in a wide range of physical formats including CD, limited edition White LP, limited edition Picture Disc LP, limited edition Yellow LP, and limited-edition Rough Trade Exclusive Blue LP.
Recorded at São Paulo's A9 Áudio with producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge), Love Chant marks the welcome reemergence of singer-songwriter-guitarist Evan Dando's justifiably legendary rock 'n' roll band, with songs like "Deep End," "In The Margin," "The Key of Victory," and "Togetherness Is All I'm After" all marked by the emotional clarity, melodic instinct, and wry intimacy that have long defined Dando's body of work.
With musical and co-writing partnerships by a bevy of dear friends and collaborators, including Dinosaur Jr's J Mascis, Juliana Hatfield, Boston punk legend John Felice (The Real Kids), Blake Babies' John Strohm, British psychedelic rock icon Nick Saloman (The Bevis Frond), Nashville folk pop singer-songwriter Erin Rae, cult singer-songwriter Adam Green (The Moldy Peaches), longtime cohort Tom Morgan (Smudge), producer Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Antony and the Johnsons), and others, Love Chant is much more than simply a return to form for Dando - it's a bold, melodic reaffirmation of one of alternative rock's most distinctive voices.
Having already been greeted by worldwide media attention from such publications as Rolling Stone, Consequence, The Guardian, Uncut, Stereogum, and many more, Love Chant has now quickly begun garnering critical acclaim, with Mojo hailing the album in its four-starred review as "scrappy, vulnerable, and heartfelt but also loose, exuberant, and animated in a manner that seems faithful to who Dando is today." "An album that will be more than enough to cheer those who remember the Lemonheads fondly," wrote The Arts Desk. "Dando emphatically reclaims the musical territory that has been taken over by less adept pretenders during his absence."
The Lemonheads have spent much of the past year celebrating Love Chant with a marathon world tour, resuming November 11 at Birmingham, AL's WORKPLAY and then continuing though a December 20 finale at Nashville, TN's famed Basement East. Support throughout comes from special guest Erin Rae.
What's more, Dando recently shared his candid, colorful, and unputdownable memoir, Rumors of My Demise (Gallery Books), available now at bookstores everywhere. The true story of the Lemonheads' tumultuous history and what it was like to be famous in the pre-internet 1990s, Dando's remarkably honest autobiography presents an exuberant portrait of an artist who lives wholly for his music, and one that makes no apologies for doing so. "Riveting," raved The Observer. "Dando's entertaining, painful memoir is about talent and fame in all its raw, messy reality."
Stream the album below or purchase here
THE LEMONHEADS - LOVE CHANT USA TOUR 2025
NOVEMBER
11 - Birmingham, AL - WORKPLAY
12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
14 - Norfolk, VA - The Annex
15 -Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
16 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
19 - New York, NY - Racket NYC
21 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater
22 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
23 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace
25 - Amherst, MA - The Drake
26 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
29 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
DECEMBER
2 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe
5 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
10 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
12 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
13 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
14 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
16 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
18 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI
20 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
The Lemonheads Declare 'Togetherness Is All I'm After' With New Single
Watch The Lemonheads' 'Key Of Victory' Video
The Lemonheads Announce New Album and World Tour
The Lemonheads Return With 'Deep End' Video
Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song- Iron Maiden Launching North American Tour- Zakk Wylde Thanks God For Ozzy Osbourne- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Soft Cell's Dave Ball Passes Away
Staytus returns with 'Kiss N Tell'
5 Seconds of Summer Launching Everyone's A Star World Tour
The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video
Van Morrison Duets With The James Hunter Six On 'Ain't That A Trip'
Shaggy Dogs Release 'Pinball Bloomers' Album
Astronoid Share 'Love Weapon' Performance Video