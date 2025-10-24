Win At Trip To Meet Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch is celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release of two definitive greatest hits collections: Best Of - Volume 1 (released in July) and Best Of - Volume 2 (out today). Both albums feature newly re-recorded versions of 5FDP's biggest anthems, created in response to the sale of the original song masters-made without the band's knowledge or opportunity to reclaim them.

To mark the release of Volume 2 today, the band has partnered with Fandiem for a special contest to benefit MusiCares, an organization supporting the music community by providing a safety net of critical health and welfare services through Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services, Health and Human Services. Fans can donate for a chance to win roundtrip airfare and a 2-night hotel stay to a 5FDP show, an exclusive, signed BC Rich guitar, a meet & greet with members of the band, merch, and more! Enter here

Instead of remixing or remastering, 5FDP turned the setback into a positive by fully re-recording fan favorites across two volumes-both as a tribute to the songs and the fans who've stood with them over two decades. While honoring the originals and those who helped create them, the band brings renewed intensity to tracks like "Sham Pain," "Blue On Black," "Trouble," and "Burn MF." Together, the two collections pay respect to the past while reintroducing the music for a new era. Best Of - Volume 2 includes 16 re-recorded classics plus three previously unreleased live versions of "Wash It All Away," "Wrong Side of Heaven," and "Jekyll and Hyde."

On September 5, the band announced today's release of Volume 2 alongside a new single, "The End" featuring BABYMETAL. The song has been steadily climbing the rock charts since and is at #5 this week. BABYMETAL vocalist SU-METAL shares: "We were invited to take part in a 20th-anniversary collaboration project featuring guest artists on past songs. Five Finger Death Punch and BABYMETAL had performed at the same festival overseas back in 2015, so I was really happy thinking they might have remembered me from then. I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by the original lyrics of 'The End,' and spent a lot of time experimenting to find the voice that best fit such a deep, cool track. My favorite moment is the flow from 'Negai o kakete' into the break, where my voice is gradually engulfed by Ivan's growl-it gave me chills. I hope listeners feel that too."

Five Finger Death Punch is currently making history with "The End" feat. BABYMETAL - the first-ever song including Japanese lyrics to break into U.S. Active Rock radio. The track has been resonating powerfully with fans worldwide and recently had a #1 streak for several weeks on the Japanese iTunes Metal Chart. It also reached #18 on the Japanese All Genres Chart - a rare feat for an international rock release, confirming that music truly is universal.

Earlier this year, Best Of - Volume 1 led with the 2025 version of "I Refuse" featuring Maria Brink of In This Moment, which hit #1 on the rock charts in July. With over 13 billion streams, countless #1 hits, and multiple gold and platinum awards, 5FDP remains one of the 21st century's most dominant rock acts.

A 20th anniversary playlist generator is now live here, allowing fans to create their own personalized Five Finger Death Punch playlist and enter to win a limited-edition custom award plaque commemorating Best Of - Volume 1 and Volume 2.

Related Stories

Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal For 'The End'

Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'

Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs

Five Finger Death Punch Tap Maria Brink For First Taste Of 20th Anniversary Package

News > Five Finger Death Punch