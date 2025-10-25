Abby Hamilton Shares New Song 'Fried Green Tomatoes'

Abby Hamilton today releases "Fried Green Tomatoes," an ode to one's innermost dialogue in love and relationships. With Hamilton's visual songwriting guided by Grammy-nominees Duane Lundy (Sturgill Simpson, Ringo Starr) and Justin Craig's (Hedwig And The Angry Inch) production, the "bittersweet indie country slow burner" (Holler) draws comparisons from the cult classic film Fried Green Tomatoes and the intrusive thoughts even the most secure minds tend to wander into.

"'Fried Green Tomatoes' is a song about my avoidant attachment style as healthy love comes in," Hamilton said on the track. "It's a journal entry to myself; A letter of self doubt, learning to trust, and breaking the cycles of avoidance one step at a time. And my favorite appetizer, of course."

A Nicholasville, KY native, "Hamilton cemented herself alongside other Kentucky greats" (The Tennessean), establishing herself as one of music's most intriguing new voices, building a strong cult-like following with her sharp lyrical perspective and entrancing vocals. "Introducing the acclaimed songsmith's captivating blend of folk and indie rock" (American Songwriter), she released her debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo) to critical acclaim in 2023, cementing Hamilton as "a force to be reckoned with," as "one of the most refreshingly out of step voices in country music has made one of the year's most genuinely brilliant and beautiful records," (Holler). Across ten vulnerable tracks, Hamilton recounts personal experiences and "channels a universal relatability that will aid anyone's journey of self-discovery and healing" (Wide Open Country). Ahead of her full-length debut, the songsmith released her EP, Afraid of the Dark (Live Sessions), in 2022 of which Brooklyn Vegan praised, "showcases Abby's grizzled-yet-soaring voice."

Hamilton has garnered a reputation as a captivating live performer and talented musician in just a few years, making her television debut on CBS Mornings' "Saturday Sessions" series, opening for heavy hitters like Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, Blackberry Smoke, American Aquarium, Shakey Graves, and Deer Tick, and booking major festivals including Bonnaroo, AmericanaFest, Railbird, Luck Reunion and more. To cap off 2025, she's hitting the road with The Local Honeys, taking stages throughout Appalachia and beyond

