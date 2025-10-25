Bowling For Soup Celebrate New Live Album With 'Shut Up And Smile' Video

Bowling For Soup have released their brand new live album, A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live) through Brando / Que-So Records in celebration of the triumphant 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, A Hangover You Don't Deserve.

Recorded during their huge sold out February 2025 UK tour in Manchester, A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live) brings the anniversary tour to Bowling For Soup fans all across the world in its full glory. The live album includes all the between song banter that is the cornerstone of any live Bowling For Soup experience.

Frontman Jaret Reddick previously discussed the initial decision to take the 20th anniversary of "Hangover" on the road and to then make it into a live album: "I remember being terrified as the 20th anniversary of this album approached. We would have to learn all 18 songs...at least half of which we hadn't played since recording the album. But as we started plowing away through the album, the magic came back. It was such a good time in our lives and our career making this monster! I hope that comes across on this live recording. I sure feel like it does."

To further celebrate the release of A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live), Bowling For Soup have unveiled a music video for Shut Up and Smile (Live and Hungover) from the show to coincide with the album release. You can check out the video below:

