Earl Sweatshirt Releases 'Static' Video

Earl Sweatshirt shares the music video for Live Laugh Love album track "Static" and announces additional tour support from Mavi and Niontay on select dates. "Static" follows music videos for the Navy Blue-produced and Erykah Badu-featuring "exhaust," "Tourmaline," where Earl sing-raps about spiritual protection, love, and his responsibility as a father, and "CRISCO," which notably features footage of the now infamous Earl Sweatshirt imposter.

Live Laugh Love is out now via Warner Records and Tan Cressida to widespread critical acclaim. The project reveals a new dimension of Earl's artistry, marking a striking evolution from the raw isolation of I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside. For more on the album and where Earl is today, listen to his recent appearance on the New York Times' Popcast.

On October 31st, Earl will take his celebrated discography across North America to cities such as Las Vegas, Houston, New York, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles for the 11th edition of fan-favorite carnival Camp Flog Gnaw before setting his sights on the EU and UK.

