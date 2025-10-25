Earl Sweatshirt Releases 'Static' Video

Earl Sweatshirt shares the music video for Live Laugh Love album track "Static" and announces additional tour support from Mavi and Niontay on select dates. "Static" follows music videos for the Navy Blue-produced and Erykah Badu-featuring "exhaust," "Tourmaline," where Earl sing-raps about spiritual protection, love, and his responsibility as a father, and "CRISCO," which notably features footage of the now infamous Earl Sweatshirt imposter.
Live Laugh Love is out now via Warner Records and Tan Cressida to widespread critical acclaim. The project reveals a new dimension of Earl's artistry, marking a striking evolution from the raw isolation of I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside. For more on the album and where Earl is today, listen to his recent appearance on the New York Times' Popcast.
On October 31st, Earl will take his celebrated discography across North America to cities such as Las Vegas, Houston, New York, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles for the 11th edition of fan-favorite carnival Camp Flog Gnaw before setting his sights on the EU and UK.
Earl Sweatshirt Shares 'exhaust' Video
Earl Sweatshirt Launching The 3LWorldTour
Earl Sweatshirt Exposes Imposter At Listening Party With 'CRISCO' Video
Earl Sweatshirt Shows His Romantic Side With 'Tourmaline' Video
Aerosmith and Yungblud Recruit Steve Martin For 'My Only Angel'- Hear Def Leppard Stars Rock Bad Company's 'Seagull'- Mammoth 'Same Old Song' Video- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Sublime Score Radio Hit With 'Ensenada'
Hail The Sun Release New Studio Album
The Stray Cats Share New Music As They Launch Fall Tour
Behind The Album: It's Karma It's Cool's One Million Suburban Sunsets
Beatles Streaming Previously Unreleased Recording
Florence + the Machine Launching The Everybody Scream Tour Of North America
Win At Trip To Meet Five Finger Death Punch
Brian Wilson's First Posthumous Release Announced