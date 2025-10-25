Hail The Sun Release New Studio Album

Hail The Sun are excited to announce the release of cut. turn. fade. back., the brand new, highly-anticipated studio album from the acclaimed experimental California-based rock band.

Produced & engineered by Pete Adams and GRAMMY Award Winner Johnny Kosich of Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar), and mixed & mastered by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Coheed and Cambria), cut. turn. fade. back. truly finds Hail The Sun going the distance, encompassing the complete cycle of life with its four monosyllabic words.

An album touching on topics such as military atrocities, humanitarian crises, addiction, lost love and death, the 11 songs presented here capture the cyclical nature of all those things, as well as life itself in general. Watch the video for the album's latest single, "Relapse Is A Love Affair," directed by Jesse Korman below.

Hail The Sun are also currently touring North America on its co-headline run with Between The Buried and Me. Having recently headlined its own kill iconic Fest in San Antonio, TX on Sunday, October 5, the current tour will culminate in an appearance at The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC next Thursday, October 30. The band will also be making an appearance at kill iconic Presents: A Weekend At Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, November 29, an evening that will also feature performances by kill iconic labelmates Kurt Travis, Moondough, Mella and Vis.

Anybody familiar with Hail The Sun will know there's always a great deal of meaning beneath the surface. Theirs are songs that probe the very nature of existence, that strive to find the answers to the fundamental questions that being human raises, and that don't flinch away from any form of self-reflection whatsoever. That's been the case since the band-lead vocalist Donovan Melero, guitarists Shane Gann and Aric Garcia, bassist John Stirrat and drummer Allen Casillas-formed in Chico, CA in 2009, but which is especially the case on cut. turn. fade. back., their seventh full-length.

From the moment the post-hardcore lilt of "The Drooling Class" kicks this record off until the passionate intensity of "War Crimes" brings it to an end in a cacophony that emulates the violent conflicts that inspired it, cut. turn. fade. back. becomes part of the band's own cycle-re-establishing who they are while simultaneously (but subtly) reshaping their identity. Just listen to the spiteful, coruscating energy of "There's No Place In Heaven For Fakes", the shapeshifting, surround-sound production of "Insensitive Tempo" and "Blight", and the almost constant crescendo of "I Can Tell By The Scars" and it's clear that Hail The Sun are as intentional and fervent about their art as they ever have been.

"It doesn't matter if people take away the intended message from these songs," says Melero, "and I'm certainly not going to police it, but we do, as always, want to encourage critical thinking. Fifteen years in, I love that we've been allowed to have this growing fan base to speak to. I feel very grateful and fortunate, and I hope that it keeps carrying us forward and continues to be the thing that we can sustain life from."

Hail The Sun will be making the following appearances in 2025. Dates below with more to be announced soon.

OCTOBER

24 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall *

25 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive *

26 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's *

27 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre *

28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *

29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

NOVEMBER

06 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live ^

29 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction (kill iconic Presents: A Weekend At Chain Reaction) #

* - co-headline with Between The Buried and Me

^ - headline show

# - w/ Kurt Travis, Moondough, Mella, Vis

Related Stories

Hail The Sun Share 'War Crimes' Video And Announce New Album

Watch Hail The Sun's 'The Drooling Class' Video

Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun Plot Fall Tour

Hail The Sun To Rock amphitheaters With Ice Nine Kills

News > Hail The Sun