Janie Fricke Streaming 'A Cowgirl Country Christmas'

This holiday season, Janie Fricke will celebrate the warmth and spirit of Christmas with her fans as she releases 'A Cowgirl Country Christmas.' Originally available as a limited pressing, this heartfelt collection is now be available for everyone to enjoy on all major streaming platforms through StarVista Music.

Fittingly, 'A Cowgirl Country Christmas' was recorded in a studio on Fricke's own farm, reflecting the authentic, down-home charm that has long been a part of her artistry. She personally selected timeless holiday favorites including "The Christmas Song," "O Holy Night" and "Winter Wonderland," all delivered with her signature grace and sincerity.

"I loved every song that I put in there," Fricke shares. "They were such a big part of my childhood, especially 'O Holy Night,' which I loved singing in church when I was a little girl."

'A Cowgirl Country Christmas' also includes an original song written by Fricke herself, "The Followers."

"I'm not much of a songwriter," she explains. "It doesn't happen very often, but when it does, it just flows. It just came over me. I went to the piano, and right away was playing some chords and doing a melody, and it seemed like the lyrics just flowed out of me. I'm a religious person and I've learned that the Holy Spirit is what sets into your mind and body and is like a revelation. And I really feel that's what happened with me and this song."

Fricke began her career singing in a "little church up the road" where her mother played piano. She sang at local coffeehouses, high school events, as well as her way through college where she obtained her degree from Indiana University in elementary education. Fricke then chose a musical career, working in Memphis, Dallas and Los Angeles. There, as one of the marketing industry's most successful jingle singers, her voice became known to millions as the voice for such advertising giants as United Airlines, Coca-Cola, 7-Up, and Red Lobster.

Her voice led her to singing sessions for country artists such as Loretta Lynn, Eddie Rabbitt, Crystal Gayle, Ronnie Milsap, Barbara Mandrell, Mel Tillis, Johnny Duncan and others. She has also been given the privilege to sing on albums for Charlie Rich and Elvis Presley after their deaths. It was a line in Johnny Duncan's single, "Stranger," that ultimately gained the most attention for Fricke. When it hit the top of the charts in 1977, fans wanted to know who sang the line, "Shut out the light and lead me..." The music industry took notice as her voice was also heard on duets with Merle Haggard, Moe Bandy and others, leading her to her first major recording contract.

Fricke soon began to dominate the country charts with smash hits such as "Don't Worry 'Bout Me Baby," "He's a Heartache" and "Your Heart's Not In It." It was only a matter of time before she started winning awards, including the Country Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year (twice), the Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year, Billboard magazine's Top Country Female Vocalist, Cash Box magazine's Top Country Female Vocalist, Academy of Country Music Female Vocalist of the Year, British-based Country Music Round Up's Most Popular International Female Solo Act and she was chosen to the Country Music Hall of Fame Walkway of Stars. Fricke was nominated four times for the coveted Grammy Award, once for each of her singles "She's Single Again," "You Heart's Not In It," "On My Knees" and "What're You Doing Tonight." Throughout her recording career, Janie has released 23 albums and 36 singles, with 18 becoming #1 hits.

