Kent Blazy Streaming New Album 'Where I Am Now'

Hitmaker and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member, Kent Blazy announced the release of his new album, Where I Am Now. Sparked by the reflective single "I Miss the America I Grew Up In," Where I Am Now traces Kent Blazy's journey back to his roots and the power of music to shape a life. Culled from a dozen-plus new writes, the 11-track set captures his story's where, when, how, and why in song. The new music is available everywhere on music streaming and download platforms here.

Recorded at Allentown Recording Studio in Nashville, the eleven-song project honors his remarkable journey. It showcases compositions penned by Kent Blazy, except for the first track, which was co-written with Cory Batten.

"Where I Am Now may be my favorite project I've ever done. It reflects on how far I've come; looking back on where I started, where my songs began, and feeling deep gratitude for the journey that has brought me here. From growing up as a child in Woodstock, N.Y., to being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and all the twists and turns along the way, this project captures the heart of that story." - Kent Blazy

The album showcases the talents of an exceptional team of musicians and engineers who helped bring Kent Blazy's vision to life. Studio musicians include Billy McClaran on saxophone for "On a Breeze," Steve Allen (guitars), Kevin Murphy (drums), Lee Francis (bass), and Blazy himself on guitars and vocals. Engineering was handled by Chris Utley and James Viega, with mastering by Utley, ensuring the project's warm, dynamic sound that perfectly complements the heartfelt storytelling throughout.

