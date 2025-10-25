Moneybagg Yo Taps G Herbo For 'Feet On Land'

Multiplatinum hip-hop star Moneybagg Yo announced the release of his new single "Feet On Land (feat G Herbo)," via CMG / N-Less / Interscope Records alogn with the official music video.

The new single further stokes anticipation for new music from Bagg, something he's been teasing for some time. The fervor picked up earlier this year after he dropped the stage-setting single "Close the Door," an introspective cut that offers a personal glimpse at the heaviness and history behind his rise to stardom. BET credited the song with sharing "his deepest ruminations," while VIBE wrote, "The Memphis rapper [is] sharp and on top of his game," and okayplayer professed that Bagg "is back like he never left."

The release of "Feet On Land" comes shortly after Bagg appeared on iShowSpeed's livestream, where he showed the streamer around his hometown of Memphis. During the stream, the pair went slicing and Bagg surprised Speed with an autographed Penny Hardaway jersey.

With each new release, Bagg adds to the outsize legacy that he's built across celebrated releases like last year's SPEAK NOW and the deluxe follow-up, SPEAK NOW OR..., which you can revisit HERE. Across that 29-track expanded album, he both leaned into his Memphis roots - with songs like the Three 6 Mafia-referencing "BUSSIN" featuring Rob49 - and flexed his versatility via collabs like "WHISKEY WHISKEY" with Morgan Wallen and "DRUNK OFF U" with Chris Brown. Lil Durk, BossMan Dlow, GloRilla, YTB Fatt, and others stopped in, too. The set was Bagg's fifth official album and 10th project to make the Billboard 200's Top 20.

Over the past several years, Bagg has earned chart placements, critical love, and success in the streets with his inimitable delivery, emotional honesty, raw storytelling, and creative instincts. One of the most consistent doing it, he's been dropping mixtapes since 2012, first becoming a regional legend-in-the-making before entering the global stage across a series of proper albums culminating in his 2021 blockbuster No. 1 debut, A Gangsta's Pain, led by the triple-Platinum smash hits "Wockesha" and "Time Today." Ahead of SPEAK NOW, he shared the Hard to Love mixtape (with Future team-up "Keep It Low") and lent his talent to collective showcases like CMG's star-studded Gangsta Art series and N-Less Entertainment's We Connected. With "Feet on Land," Bagg steps firmly into a new era of dominance.

