Music icon Dion Delivers New Album 'The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher'

A new album from first generation rock and roller Dion DiMucci is out today on all digital platforms and CD. The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher, a16-track set, is an amalgam of new material, some recent offerings, as well as songs that have been part of Dion's repertoire dating back seven decades.

The album, released by KTBA Records, as were his previous three albums, is an extension of the similarly titled book that Dion co-authored with Adam Jablin, published earlier this year. Today's release was preceded by the video launch of two tracks: the all-new "I'm Your Gangster of Love" and a new version of the classic "Abraham, Martin and John."

Dion discussed his vision for the album with Billboard's Gary Graff recently, noting "I thought I would just let it run like a concert. That was my vision; if I had to do a set with a band, I'm gonna do these 16 songs in this order," adding, "It's the perfect concert."

Like the book, The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher album is a reflection of Dion's life journey. In the album notes he explains, "I pulled together some of the songs I discussed in the book and some of them I changed." He describes the book as "a wide-ranging memoir in which I talk about music, addiction, recovery, friendships, God, creativity, relationships and all the important things in life from which I've learned important lessons."

The album's tracks include collaborations with Sonny Landreth, Joe Bonamassa, Mark Knopfler and Eric Clapton, the latter of whom also contributed a 600-word foreword to the album, in which he calls Dion "one of a kind, unparalleled in his achievement and stature. He is a genius singer, writer, musician and healer." He also wrote, "He is the perfect example of how you can do what you love to do and still be available to the lives of others." Clapton, long an admirer of Dion, also contributed the prologue to The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher book and is heard on "If You Wanna Rock and Roll," a song written by Dion that debuted on his Stomping Ground album, released by KTBA in 2021.

Most of the album's tracks were co-produced by Dion and Wayne Hood with the exceptions being three tracks Bob Guertin worked on with Dion, and two that were produced by Jimmy Vivino. "New York Minute," one of several co-writes Mike Aquilina, debuted earlier this year; underscoring the hometown theme, the album also includes an updated version of "New York Is My Home." The latter is one of two selections on the album in which the late Scott Kempner had a hand in writing; the other, written with Fern Carle, is "In A Heartbeat of Time." Kempner was co-founder of punk rock's Dictators and Del-Lords and partnered and performed with Dion in The Little Kings, a hard rock band who are heard on a live version of "King of the New York Streets" recorded at the Mercury Lounge in the titular city.

There's also "Serenade/Come To the Cross," an adaptation of the Tom Waits song "San Diego Serenade," now melded with one of Dion's songs of faith. Dion classics, sourced from the 2003 New Masters collection, include "Ruby Baby," "Runaround Sue" and "The Wanderer," each a career touchstone for Dion as was the later "Abraham, Martin and John." The version included in The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher is a new version with strings and background vocals arranged by Robert Florczak. Dion spoke of the song, the original version of which was huge hit when it was originally released in 1968, telling Billboard, "It was never meant to be a political song. It's about a state of love..."

Related Stories

Dion Shares 'I'm Your Gangster Of Love' Video To Announce New Album

Eliot King Smith And Audrey Martells (Chic) Bring To Life The Story Of Josephine Baker

Dion Celebrates Book Release With 'New York Minute' Video

T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Team For 'Because You Loved Me'

News > Dion